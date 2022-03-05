Aaron Rodgers has still not made a public decision about where he will end up next season. He has kept all options open, and may opt to stay with the Packers, seek a trade to another team or retire.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Packers are still waiting on the quarterback’s decision before engaging in any trade talks.

ProFootballTalk reported that Rodgers has multiple potential deals from other teams lined up, with “permission from the Packers,” should he look to find a new franchise. So, there is some conflicting information surrounding the Rodgers situation.

PFT went on to report that the teams after Rodgers are solely in the AFC, meaning Rodgers would see a much different schedule than he is used to so far in his career. Those teams include the Broncos, the Titans and the Steelers.

There are 11 days until the start of the new league year, so Rodgers is running short on time for his decision. League sources reportedly believe that his decision comes down to whether or not to stay with the Packers or not.

After that, it’s unclear which team Rodgers would be traded to if he decides to take that route. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the trade would happen quickly, with Rodgers likely making a decision on his future “within the next week or so.”

