New Rumor Signals Broncos Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers

Although Aaron Rodgers declined to discuss his plans for the 2022 season on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has maintained a decision will be made public prior to the March 16 start of NFL free agency. That date is rapidly approaching, and an announcement appears imminent.

ESPN's Diana Russini reported Thursday that Rodgers will inform the Packers of his choice "soon" — whether to retire a freshly-crowned four-time MVP, sign a record-breaking contract extension with Green Bay, or, less likely, demand a trade to a new locale.

The latter option comes as "multiple teams" currently have "offers on the table" for Rodgers, according to Russini, who also reminded "nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As of Feb. 24, the consensus points to Rodgers remaining with the Packers, which reportedly is willing to offer $45 million to $50 million annually on a reworked pact. The 38-year-old would become the richest player in league history, surpassing Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

"He wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL — by a wide margin. So, we're talking about $50 million a year," Russini confirmed Thursday on the Rich Eisen Show.

The Packers entered the offseason projected to be over the salary cap, unable to meet Rodgers' demands. But general manager Brian Gutekunst has gotten creative (and perhaps a bit desperate) over the last two days, clearing $14 million in cap space by restructuring the deals of running back Aaron Jones and nose tackle Kenny Clark.

Denver, meanwhile, is flush with cash ($38.052 million) and possesses the necessary capital (draft picks and player assets) to pull off a trade, reuniting Rodgers with head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten, both former Green Bay assistants. Hackett is allegedly "pushing hard" to land Rodgers.

"The teams that I've spoken to that want him have been working towards putting this together to make it work for Green Bay," Russini reported on the Rich Eisen Show.

Rodgers' decision is expected to come down "within the next week or so."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!