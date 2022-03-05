Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly ‘Torn’ About Where He Wants to Be in 2022

The NFL world is still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on where he’ll take his talents next year, but Rodgers reportedly isn’t coming to a decision so easily.

Rodgers is “truly torn” on whether he wants to stay in Green Bay or move on this offseason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.  Most in the NFL expect Rodgers to return to the Packers since there is “a lot of positivity” with that organization, adds Rapoport.

Rodgers has certainly had a hectic offseason thus far. He thanked his teammates and those close to him in a cryptic Instagram post several weeks ago, something he claims was just showing “gratitude” and not a hint of his future.

He also spent 12 days on a Panchakarma healing cleanse to clear his head before making a decision.

Meanwhile, the Packers seem to be moving forward in an attempt to convince their star passer to return. Green Bay hired Tom Clements back as quarterbacks coach, someone who Rodgers has called “one of those special coaches.” Green Bay has also reportedly prepared a short-term contract offer if Rodgers does decide to return.

SI Recommends

Last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team will only entertain trade offers if Rodgers decides to leave, not wanting to deal with “hypotheticals.”

Rapoport also reports the Packers are “intent on doing everything it possibly can” in order keep Rodgers. If Rodgers decides to leave, the Broncos would reportedly be the logical landing spot, even though Green Bay hasn’t started trade talks.

Teams who may be interested in trading for Rodgers have started to move forward with their Plan B since Rodgers’s decision has taken this long, according to Yahoo Sports’s Charles Robinson.

As Rodgers still ponders his decision, the NFL moves forward into a new league year that begins on March 16.

More Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Griese
NFL

Report: 49ers Hiring Brian Griese as New Quarterbacks Coach

Griese’s “Monday Night Football” position was in limbo after ESPN hired Troy Aikman earlier in the offseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 7, 2021; Augusta, GA, USA; Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Phil Mickelson (right) on the 10th tee during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Golf

DeChambeau in, Mickelson Out of PLAYERS Championship

Bryson DeChambeau will make his first start since the Farmers Insurance Open next week while Phil Mickelson continues to sit out.

By Mike McDaniel
Feb 7, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski indicates two foul shots during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers won 69-68.
Extra Mustard

Average Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Exceeding Super Bowl LVI

Duke plays North Carolina on Saturday in Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_13951250 (1)
Golf

Pat Perez: Jon Rahm Wants To Pass Tiger Woods’s Major Total

Rahm earned his first major win at the U.S. Open last year.

By Jelani Scott
Aidan Hutchinson
Extra Mustard

Hutchinson Reveals What He’ll Buy With First NFL Paycheck

The Michigan star already knows how he wants to spend it, and there seems to be a (very) loose Lions connection.

By Daniel Chavkin
James Bradberry
NFL

Report: Giants Pro Bowl CB Bradberry Will Receive Trade Interest

Bradberry currently has one year left on his deal with the Giants.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA;General view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the field during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

What Orr Heard at the NFL Combine | The MMQB NFL Podcast

All the insider NFL rumors you need to know.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
NCAA logo
College Football

NCAA Rules Committee Proposes Targeting Rule Change

The committee proposed multiple rule changes during a meeting on Friday, including changes to targeting, low blocks and fake injury rules.

By Mike McDaniel