Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly ‘Torn’ About Where He Wants to Be in 2022

The NFL world is still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on where he’ll take his talents next year, but Rodgers reportedly isn’t coming to a decision so easily.

Rodgers is “truly torn” on whether he wants to stay in Green Bay or move on this offseason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Most in the NFL expect Rodgers to return to the Packers since there is “a lot of positivity” with that organization, adds Rapoport.

Rodgers has certainly had a hectic offseason thus far. He thanked his teammates and those close to him in a cryptic Instagram post several weeks ago, something he claims was just showing “gratitude” and not a hint of his future.

He also spent 12 days on a Panchakarma healing cleanse to clear his head before making a decision.

Meanwhile, the Packers seem to be moving forward in an attempt to convince their star passer to return. Green Bay hired Tom Clements back as quarterbacks coach, someone who Rodgers has called “one of those special coaches.” Green Bay has also reportedly prepared a short-term contract offer if Rodgers does decide to return.

Last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team will only entertain trade offers if Rodgers decides to leave, not wanting to deal with “hypotheticals.”

Rapoport also reports the Packers are “intent on doing everything it possibly can” in order keep Rodgers. If Rodgers decides to leave, the Broncos would reportedly be the logical landing spot, even though Green Bay hasn’t started trade talks.

Teams who may be interested in trading for Rodgers have started to move forward with their Plan B since Rodgers’s decision has taken this long, according to Yahoo Sports’s Charles Robinson.

As Rodgers still ponders his decision, the NFL moves forward into a new league year that begins on March 16.

