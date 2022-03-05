Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Andy Reid Recalls How Chiefs Became Sold on Patrick Mahomes Before 2017 Draft

Ever since the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017, the trajectory of the organization skyrocketed, and Andy Reid gives the credit to current general manager Brett Veach.

During this week's NFL combine, Reid mentioned that Veach, before being promoted to general manager, discovered Mahomes as a freshman at Texas Tech and raved about his potential to Reid and then-general manager John Dorsey.

“Brett was pushing us with this guy forever, he was wearing John and I out with this quarterback, from the time the kid was a freshman on up through,” Reid said. “So we had had tape, he’d lay tape on our desk, and we’d go through it and look at it and go, ‘Yeah, he’s good but he’s got another year or two left before he’s gonna be eligible to come out.’”

Reid also recalls the first time he saw Mahomes live, when Veach continued his persistence in getting Reid to watch the young quarterback.

SI Recommends

“He was down on the field before one of the games scouting him at Texas Tech and he goes, ‘You’re not going to believe this quarterback. This guy is unbelievable, like the best I’ve ever seen,’” Reid said. “So you know, when somebody tells you that, that has the experience Brett has, you better look at him.“

When Mahomes finally entered the draft, the Chiefs would trade two first round picks and a third round pick to jump 17 spots and take Mahomes with pick No. 10. 

Mahomes would go on to win an MVP and bring the Chiefs a Super Bowl championship within his first three years in the league.

Things seem to be going pretty well.

More Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mikaela Shiffrin smiles after finishing a Super-G run at a World Cup event in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
Olympics

Shiffrin ‘Just Enjoyed Skiing’ In First Race Since Difficult Olympics

The 27-year-old finished on the podium in her first event since the Beijing Games.

By Associated Press
F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests Tag 2 Nikita Mazepin (RUS) Haas F1 Team; F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests am 23.02.2022
Racing

Haas F1 Drops Uralkali as Title Sponsor

The sponsorship from the company, owned by Vladimir Putin associate Dmitry Mazepin, has come under scrutiny since Russia’ invasion of Ukraine.

By Madeline Coleman
ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, 11/12/2021 Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island 11th December 2021 Nikita Mazepin (RUS), Haas VF-21
Racing

Mazepin Released From Haas F1 Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The driver’s future was in question as Motorsport UK banned Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

By Madeline Coleman
SI_Shaq_50th_Birthday_00020
NBA

Shaq Through the Years: Celebrating the Big Man’s 50th Birthday

The Big Aristotle, The Diesel, Superman—the list of Shaq’s nicknames goes on. And so do the memories during a Hall of Fame career as we look back on his birthday milestone.

By SI Staff
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the football prior to a game against the Dolphins.
NFL

Lamar Jackson Says Racial Bias Against Black QB’s ‘Still There’ in NFL

The Ravens signal-caller explained that the historical bias is one of the reasons he needs to win a Super Bowl.

By Zach Koons
USATSI_13951250 (1)
Golf

Pat Perez: Jon Rahm Wants To Pass Tiger Woods’s Major Total

Rahm earned his first major win at the U.S. Open last year.

By Jelani Scott
cam-johnson
NBA

Cam Johnson Banks in Buzzer Beater to Lift Suns Over Knicks

Johnson scored a game-high 38 points to lead the Suns over the Knicks in Phoenix on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Pat McAfee
Extra Mustard

Watch: Pat McAfee Learns Opponent for WrestleMania

The former NFL punter and media personality will take the ring against Austin Theory on April 2.

By Mike McDaniel