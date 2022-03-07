Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wants a new contract with the franchise before April’s NFL Draft, sources told The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

“The Kyler Murray situation has potential to get worse before it gets better,” Breer wrote Monday. “And it might not wind up getting better. Here’s the bottom line: Murray’s camp isn’t going to be content to wait until the summer to negotiate a new contract, which is essentially where Arizona was with its franchise quarterback when it was approached about the contract after the season.

Breer notes there will be “a robust trade market” if Murray were made available, and a team will likely extend him if a trade is reached. Such a scenario is unlikely after the 2022 draft. Breer added that a holdout this summer is unlikely for Murray, who could receive significant fines under the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement.

Murray just completed his third NFL season with the Cardinals. He threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing a career-best 69.2% of his passes.

