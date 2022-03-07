Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Sources: Kyler Murray Wants New Contract From Cardinals Before 2022 NFL Draft

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wants a new contract with the franchise before April’s NFL Draft, sources told The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

“The Kyler Murray situation has potential to get worse before it gets better,” Breer wrote Monday. “And it might not wind up getting better. Here’s the bottom line: Murray’s camp isn’t going to be content to wait until the summer to negotiate a new contract, which is essentially where Arizona was with its franchise quarterback when it was approached about the contract after the season.

Breer notes there will be “a robust trade market” if Murray were made available, and a team will likely extend him if a trade is reached. Such a scenario is unlikely after the 2022 draft. Breer added that a holdout this summer is unlikely for Murray, who could receive significant fines under the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement. 

SI Recommends

Murray just completed his third NFL season with the Cardinals. He threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing a career-best 69.2% of his passes.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cardinals coverage, visit All Cardinals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez
Play
Fantasy

Jose Ramirez, Zach Wheeler and Jacob deGrom Anchor Tout Wars Team

Jen Piacenti has a team in this experts league, and here's the roster she'll roll with.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Mar 5, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks to fans during a post-game ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels won 94-81.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Duke Upset North Carolina Didn’t Honor Coach K

There still appears to be a healthy amount of bad blood between the ACC rivals.

By Mike McDaniel
jada-walker-kentucky
Play
College Basketball

SI:AM | March Madness Is Already Well Underway

It was a wild day in college hoops as the season starts to heat up.

By Dan Gartland
Fans of Queretaro and Atlas in Liga MX brawled in the stands and on the field
Soccer

Mexico State Authorities Suspend 5 After Queretaro, Atlas Fan Riot

All matches in Mexico's top division were cancelled Sunday and the league may impose bans on rowdy fans from attending away matches following the gory scenes.

By Associated Press
Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Report: Amazon to Hire Kirk Herbstreit as NFL Analyst

One of the premier voices of college football will now be calling NFL games for Amazon.

By Mike McDaniel
dCOVthompsontwins_H
Play
NBA

Can Overtime Elite Disrupt Basketball With ... Twins?

Amen and Ausar Thompson are attempting a new path to the NBA. If they succeed, they could pave the way for other top prospects to follow.

By Jeremy Woo
Three-box of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (DL31) running the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL combine, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL combine and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL

MMQB: How Aidan Hutchinson Became a Top Prospect

The Michigan pass rusher talks about his diet, his play and reaching out to TB12. Plus, why the combine is at a crossroads and more.

By Albert Breer
Orlando Brown Jr. lines up for a play in front of Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs season-opening game against Cleveland
NFL

Report: Chiefs to Use Franchise Tag on Orlando Brown Jr.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. becomes the first player to receive the franchise tag this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel