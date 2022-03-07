Skip to main content
Kalon Barnes

Baylor’s Kalon Barnes Sets Combine Record for 40-Yard Dash by a Defensive Back

Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes lit up the NFL combine on Sunday when he posted a scorching 40-yard dash official time of 4.23, breaking the previous combine record for defensive backs set by cornerback Jalen Myrick in 2017. He fell just 0.01 second short of the overall combine record set by wide receiver John Ross in 2017.

Before his historic run, Barnes told the media he felt confident about what time he’d get. 

“It'll be good, good, but y'all will just have to see,” he said, per ESPN. “But I feel like it's going to be good.”

Barnes started at cornerback in all 10 of his appearances this season for the Bears and recorded 23 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery. 

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen also had himself a historic day. He clocked a 4.26 at the same event on Sunday, which is tied for the fourth-fastest time since 2003. Only Ross, Barnes and former Titans running back Chris Johnson (2008) have run it faster. 

