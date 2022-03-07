The Patriots are releasing linebacker Kyle Van Noy, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Van Noy will be eligible to sign with another team immediately as free agency approaches.

New England’s release of Van Noy will give the team a little under $5 million in cap space. This was Van Noy’s second stint with the team.

Van Noy, 30, appeared in 14 games for the Patriots this season. He logged six sacks, 69 tackles and two fumble recoveries. New England ended with a 10–7 record and a wild card appearance, but its season came to an end in the form of a 47-17 drubbing by the Bills.

The veteran linebacker was drafted by the Lions in 2014, but was traded to the Patriots in 2016 where he won two Super Bowls. He signed with the Dolphins in 2020 before re-joining the Patriots in 2021.

