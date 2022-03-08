Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Panthers Listening to Trade Offers for RB Christian McCaffrey

The Panthers have reportedly fielded multiple trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to ESPN's David Newton—and the team has a high asking price.

Though the team is not actively pursuing a trade, the front office is listening to offers and has a high asking price for the dynamic playmaker. Carolina is seeking a first-round pick and another player that doesn't have a big salary-cap number in exchange for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension in April 2020 that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. The deal is set to expire after the 2025 season.

SI Recommends

Injuries have plagued McCaffrey since signing the historic contract. In 2019, he rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 1,005 receiving yards on 116 catches and four more scores. In the two years since, McCaffrey has played in just 10 games.

Carolina went 5–12 last season, the second year under head coach Matt Rhule. Should McCaffrey be dealt, the team’s top running back would be Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 612 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Panthers coverage, head to All Panthers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Wilson after a play with the Seahawks.
Play
Extra Mustard

Seahawks Tweet Joke on Wilson Trade, Fans React

The Seahawks reportedly traded Wilson to the Broncos for a massive haul.

By Joseph Salvador
jameis-winston-new-orleans-saints
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Free-Agent Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater highlight a lackluster group.

By Michael Fabiano
leonard-fournette-buccaneers
Play
Fantasy

Best Landing Spots for Free-Agent Running Backs

What effect will free agency have on fantasy values?

By Michael Fabiano
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Decision on ‘WrestleMania 38’
Wrestling

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Announces Return to WWE for ‘WrestleMania 38’

The 57-year-old’s last match was against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in March 2003 on WrestleMania 19.

By Daniela Perez
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin May Shift Fantasy Landscape in Free Agency

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
lewa3
Soccer

Lewandowski Puts Salzburg Away With Earliest UCL Hat Trick

The Polish star gave Bayern Munich a substantial lead early in the first half of the round of 16 second leg vs. RB Salzburg.

By Andrew Gastelum
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds up his right first as he walks off the field.
NFL

Rodgers Says He’s Returning to Packers, Hasn’t Signed Contract

The reigning MVP disputed earlier reports about the details of his new deal with Green Bay.

By Zach Koons
USATSI_17674210
College Basketball

LSU Receives Notice of Allegations For Violations Within Men’s Programs

Tigers coach Will Wade could face strong penalties and a subsequent dismissal, but the school’s next steps remain unclear.

By Pat Forde