The Panthers have reportedly fielded multiple trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to ESPN's David Newton—and the team has a high asking price.

Though the team is not actively pursuing a trade, the front office is listening to offers and has a high asking price for the dynamic playmaker. Carolina is seeking a first-round pick and another player that doesn't have a big salary-cap number in exchange for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension in April 2020 that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. The deal is set to expire after the 2025 season.

Injuries have plagued McCaffrey since signing the historic contract. In 2019, he rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 1,005 receiving yards on 116 catches and four more scores. In the two years since, McCaffrey has played in just 10 games.

Carolina went 5–12 last season, the second year under head coach Matt Rhule. Should McCaffrey be dealt, the team’s top running back would be Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 612 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2021.

