Cowboys Restructure Deals for Dak Prescott, Zack Martin

Much of the focus Tuesday has been on Aaron Rodgers’s return to the Packers and the impending Russell Wilson trade to the Broncos, but the Cowboys have made a move with Dak Prescott and his massive contract.

The team announced that Prescott and offensive lineman Zack Martin have each had their deals restructured, freeing up significant money against the salary cap as the team nears free agency.

According to the team, Prescott’s deal has been restructured to created “roughly $15 million in salary cap space,” while Martin’s reworked deal has created “roughly $7 million” for the team. 

Prescott restructured his four-year, $160 million deal last year as well, freeing up $5 million for the team. Martin has restructured his contract for three straight years now. He has three seasons remaining on a six-year, $84 million deal.

These are less drastic steps than another high-profile move that the team will reportedly take, when it releases star wide receiver Amari Cooper, a widely expected move that will reduce his cap hit to $6 million for the year.

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, head over to Cowboy Maven.

