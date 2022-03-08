Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems
Player(s)
Deshaun Watson

Report: Grand Jury to Hear Watson Case on Friday, Same Day As Civil Deposition

Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

It has been nearly a year since the first civil lawsuit was filed against Deshaun Watson. Now, a grand jury is set to hear his case Friday, and multiple women who have filed criminal complaints against the Texans’ quarterback have been subpoenaed, the plaintiffs’ lawyer Tony Buzbee told The New York Times

Friday, March 11, also reportedly marks the day his civil deposition begins. 

Watson faces extensive legal trouble—22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints. From March 16 until April 14, 2021, 23 lawsuits were filed against the Texans’ quarterback describing sexual harassment and sexual assault, spanning from March 2020 until March ’21.

One lawsuit was dropped by a plaintiff “for now,” according to court documents, “in light of privacy and security concerns.”

The civil lawsuits currently on the Harris County District Clerk’s website include allegations that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouth. According to the Times, the criminal complaints reflect similar accusations, including ejaculating on them and alleged sexual assault or attempted sexual assault. 

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the request to postpone the deposition until Monday was denied, and therefore, his client will be invoking the Fifth Amendment. 

SI Recommends

Hardin said to Pelissero, “I’m not going to allow him to testify [in the civil cases] until the grand jury completes its investigation.”

Search warrants were reportedly issued last year for access to all platforms owned by Facebook, such as Instagram and Cash App, and the warrant reportedly detailed allegations from nine women that the Texans’ quarterback coerced them into sexual encounters, as previously reported by ABC13 Eyewitness News.

It is possible that the grand jury will not indict Watson for a crime.

According to the Times, eight of the 10 women who filed criminal complaints also filed civil lawsuits; however, Watson reportedly won't be deposed yet for those specific cases. 

A court ruled last month that Watson can be deposed in the coming weeks for nine of the active lawsuits he faces, per ESPN’s John Barr. Hardin argued that the deposition should be delayed, but the judge denied the motion for the civil cases that did not file criminal complaints. 

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Deshaun Watson

YOU MAY LIKE

hubert davis
Play
College Basketball

Davis, Duke Assistant Put Handshake Snub Behind Them

Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell was seen skipping over Davis during Saturday's post-game handshake line after the Tar Heels upset the Blue Devils.

By Nick Selbe
Dick Vitale comes in before the game at Dean E. Smith Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Announces His Latest PET Scan Showed No Cancer

Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma in October.

By Joseph Salvador
Dak Prescott waits for the snap.
NFL

Cowboys Restructure Deals for Dak Prescott, Zack Martin

The two moves should give Dallas much needed salary cap relief.

By Dan Lyons
Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook dribbles the ball during a game.
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Calls For Support of Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

Johnson: “Let's do better, rally around the Westbrook family, and support them.”

By Wilton Jackson
Bayern Munich thrashes Salzburg in the Champions League
Soccer

Bayern Munich Finds Its Escalation Gear

No club turns on the relentlessness quite like Bayern, which Salzburg found out the hard way after entering their UCL last-16 second leg with hopes of a famous upset.

By Jonathan Wilson
aaron-rodgers-return-packers-teammates-celebrate
Play
NFL

Rodgers Return Marks Change of Packers’ Plans

Andrew Brandt admits he was wrong about the latest high-profile QB transition in Green Bay. Here’s how and why things must have changed.

By Andrew Brandt
Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos congratulates quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks on their 43-8 win during Super Bowl XLVIII.
Play
NFL

Broncos’ Trade for Wilson Echoes of Manning’s Move to Mile High

Ten years ago, Denver sold Peyton Manning on a championship-caliber infrastructure. The Broncos did the same with Russell Wilson, and it could deliver another Super Bowl.

By Albert Breer
christian mccaffrey
NFL

Report: Panthers Listening to Trade Offers for RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina has a high asking price for the dynamic running back, who has spent his entire career with the Panthers.

By Nick Selbe