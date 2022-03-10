Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Carson Wentz, Shaq and Jeff Hardy on Today's SI Feed
Carson Wentz, Shaq and Jeff Hardy on Today's SI Feed

Report: Colin Kaepernick Is in ‘The Best Shape of His Life,’ Ready to Return to the NFL

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still in football shape and is “in the best shape of his life,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a source in response to new video of Kaepernick working out.

“He wants to play,” an unnamed source told the ESPN reporter. “He’s ready to play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 and at 34 years old, he’s still looking to compete for a contender. In an interview with Ebony in October, Kaepernick said he’s still training 5 a.m. six days a week and is ready to take a team to the Super Bowl. 

Kaepernick gained national attention when he began protesting police brutality and institutionalized racism by taking a knee during the national anthem at games while playing for the 49ers. The former signal-caller entered free agency in 2017 but was never picked up by a team. It’s widely believed that he never landed with another team because of his protests. 

SI Recommends

Because of this, he filed a grievance with the NFL and accused league owners of collusion to blackball him. The NFL and Kaepernick eventually reached a confidential settlement.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells to his team in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
College Basketball

Watch: Bob Huggins Ejected in First Half Against Kansas

The Mountaineers head coach received a double-technical after arguing a foul call with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.

By Mike McDaniel
Freddie Freeman
Play
MLB

The MLB Lockout Is Over. Now the Chaos Begins

Get ready for a free-agent frenzy, a mad dash of trades and spring training games.

By Emma Baccellieri
Michigan coach Juwan Howard talks to his team
Play
College Basketball

Juwan Howard Is Back, but Michigan’s Rollercoaster Continues

The Wolverines’ coach returned from his suspension, only to lose to an Indiana team that really needed the win to help its NCAA tournament chances.

By Kevin Sweeney
Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim
Play
College Basketball

Jim Boeheim: Officials ‘Didn’t Do Their Jobs’ on Wednesday

The Syracuse head coach disagreed with how the officials handled his son’s punch, which turned into a one-game suspension after no foul was called.

By Madison Williams
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.
Play
College Basketball

Duke‘s Coaching Staff, Team ‘Throwing Up‘ Wednesday Due to Bug

The Blue Devils may have beat Syracuse to play another day in the ACC tournament, but some members had another fight—a stomach bug.

By Madeline Coleman
Nov 5, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves players and team pose with the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series championship rally at Truist Park.
Play
Betting

MLB World Series Future Odds: Dodgers Lead Pack as Baseball Returns

The Dodgers are the World Series betting favorites at SI Sportsbook, followed by the Astros and Blue Jays.

By Matt Ehalt
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski
College Basketball

Coach K Comments on ‘Unfortunate’ Suspension for Buddy Boeheim

The Orange senior missed Thursday’s game vs. the Blue Devils due to a one-game suspension.

By Madison Williams
mlb logo (1)
Play
MLB

Report: MLB, Players Reach Agreement on New CBA

On the 99th day of the lockout, the two sides have finally agreed to start the 2022 regular season on April 7.

By Nick Selbe