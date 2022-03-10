Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still in football shape and is “in the best shape of his life,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a source in response to new video of Kaepernick working out.

“He wants to play,” an unnamed source told the ESPN reporter. “He’s ready to play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 and at 34 years old, he’s still looking to compete for a contender. In an interview with Ebony in October, Kaepernick said he’s still training 5 a.m. six days a week and is ready to take a team to the Super Bowl.

Kaepernick gained national attention when he began protesting police brutality and institutionalized racism by taking a knee during the national anthem at games while playing for the 49ers. The former signal-caller entered free agency in 2017 but was never picked up by a team. It’s widely believed that he never landed with another team because of his protests.

Because of this, he filed a grievance with the NFL and accused league owners of collusion to blackball him. The NFL and Kaepernick eventually reached a confidential settlement.

