Report: Colin Kaepernick Is in ‘The Best Shape of His Life,’ Ready to Return to the NFL
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still in football shape and is “in the best shape of his life,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a source in response to new video of Kaepernick working out.
“He wants to play,” an unnamed source told the ESPN reporter. “He’s ready to play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.”
Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 and at 34 years old, he’s still looking to compete for a contender. In an interview with Ebony in October, Kaepernick said he’s still training 5 a.m. six days a week and is ready to take a team to the Super Bowl.
Kaepernick gained national attention when he began protesting police brutality and institutionalized racism by taking a knee during the national anthem at games while playing for the 49ers. The former signal-caller entered free agency in 2017 but was never picked up by a team. It’s widely believed that he never landed with another team because of his protests.
Because of this, he filed a grievance with the NFL and accused league owners of collusion to blackball him. The NFL and Kaepernick eventually reached a confidential settlement.
