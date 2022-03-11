Nate Sudfeld will reportedly sign a one-year, fully-guaranteed $2 million deal with the 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Two other teams across the league were interested in Sudfeld, believing that he has the potential of being an NFL starting quarterback, per Schefter.

Sudfeld re-signs with the 49ers after being cut by San Francisco coming out preseason play on Aug. 31. However, the next day, he signed with the team’s practice squad. When rookie quarterback Trey Lance suffered a knee injury, Sudfeld stepped in as the team’s No. 2 option behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 7.

The move comes amid significant speculation about Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers, after the team took Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021.

Prior to the 49ers, Sudfeld signed with the Eagles practice squad and managed to earn three back-to-back one-year deals with Philadelphia while serving as a backup on the team's roster. In 2020, Sudfeld played in one game and threw five passes for 32 yards and one interception.

The Commanders initially drafted Sudfeld in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Sudfeld signed a four-year, $2.47 million contract with the team but was cut before the 2017 preseason games.

