Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Now that a grand jury decided Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges, there’s likely one question at the forefront—what is the quarterback’s status with the league?

An NFL spokesperson told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

As of March 9, teams are reportedly still in the mix for Watson, with Rapoport calling the market for the quarterback “robust.” Along with the Panthers, Rapoport identified the Buccaneers and Seahawks teams that could be interested in a trade for Watson.

If Watson is traded, the new team would acquire a four-year worth $136 million. However, how much dead cap the Texans have with trading Watson would rely on one date—June 1.

However, this all also depends on whether he is suspended by the NFL—a suspension voids guarantees, per Spotrac.

Watson may be in the clear criminally, but he still faces 22 active civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault. The filings describe graphic accounts that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

The quarterback made public remarks following the grand jury decision, saying in part, “This is definitely a very emotional moment for me. I know we’re far from being done of handling what we need to handle on the legal side but today is definitely a big day and I thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard.”

