NFL

Report: Browns Release Jarvis Landry Ahead of Free Agency

The Browns are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Landry was set to be paid $14 million in 2022. The move comes just two days after the team made a trade for Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper

This past season was a rough one for Cleveland and its offense. The Browns were near the bottom of the NFL at 20.5 points per game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was never 100% healthy, and he dealt with several injuries including a hurt shoulder. 

Landry, 29, finished the season with a career-low 570 receiving yards after appearing in just 12 games. He caught two touchdowns and 52 passes. Former teammate and close friend, Odell Beckham Jr., was released by the Browns in the middle of the season and signed with the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams where he played a key role in their success. 

Landry will now hit the open market in hopes of finding similar success.

