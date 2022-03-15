Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Buccaneers Land G Shaq Mason in Trade With Patriots

Following the return of Tom Brady from his abbreviated retirement, the Buccaneers have bolstered their offensive line by acquiring guard Shaq Mason in a trade with the Patriots. In return, New England will receive a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, per Sport Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The 28-year-old is set to make $16 million over the next two seasons. He was selected by New England in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, and has spent his entire career with the Patriots. Mason has started 98 games since his rookie year, making at least 10 starts in each season.

Mason and Brady were teammates for five seasons, winning two Super Bowl titles together. The Bucs recently lost Ali Marpet, who retired, and Alex Cappa to free agency, so Mason’s addition is crucial for the team’s offensive line. Trades cannot become official until the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Brady announced that he was coming out of his brief retirement on Sunday and returning to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season. He is set to turn 45 in August.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona’s stadium will carry Spotify’s name and branding
Soccer

Barcelona Stadium Becomes ‘Spotify Camp Nou’

Barça’s legendary stadium and men’s and women’s kits will have the audio streaming service’s branding as part of a new sponsorship deal.

By Associated Press
Aaron Judge during spring training with the Yankees.
Play
MLB

Aaron Judge Dodges Question About His Vaccination Status

Unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players are not allowed to play in home games.

By Joseph Salvador
Iowa’s Keegan Murray; Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther and UCLA’s Johnny Juzang
Play
College Basketball

Ranking All 68 Men’s NCAA Tournament Teams

Forget seeding—this is a list of the teams playing best when it matters most.

By Pat Forde
Michigan Football Hire
College Football

Michigan Hires First Female Graduate Assistant in Power 5

Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday that the program hired Milan Bolden-Morris to join the Wolverines football staff.

By Wilton Jackson
Cain Velasquez fights during a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
MMA

Report: Dana White, MMA Fighters Show Support for Velasquez

34 letters were reportedly sent supporting the UFC champion, who is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man who allegedly molested his relative.

By Joseph Salvador
yankees
MLB

Report: Unvaccinated Yankees, Mets Can’t Play in 2022 Home Games

The same mandate that’s keeping Kyrie Irving off the court would bar any unvaccinated Yankees or Mets players from appearing in home games.

By Nick Selbe
Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Stanford Cardinals
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness: Top Seeds Against the Spread

Breaking down the good, the not-so-good and the ugly when it comes to the top 16 teams and their ability to cover the spread.

By Kyle Wood
ashley-joi-100-influential
Edge

How Fitness Trainer Ashley Joi Learned to Find Joy Through Movement

As she prepares for motherhood, the former Division I track and field athlete reflects on pushing through the greatest challenges of her career and how those lessons helped her find her purpose.

By Naya Samuel