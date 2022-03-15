Following the return of Tom Brady from his abbreviated retirement, the Buccaneers have bolstered their offensive line by acquiring guard Shaq Mason in a trade with the Patriots. In return, New England will receive a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, per Sport Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The 28-year-old is set to make $16 million over the next two seasons. He was selected by New England in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, and has spent his entire career with the Patriots. Mason has started 98 games since his rookie year, making at least 10 starts in each season.

Mason and Brady were teammates for five seasons, winning two Super Bowl titles together. The Bucs recently lost Ali Marpet, who retired, and Alex Cappa to free agency, so Mason’s addition is crucial for the team’s offensive line. Trades cannot become official until the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Brady announced that he was coming out of his brief retirement on Sunday and returning to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season. He is set to turn 45 in August.

