The Cowboys are re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory to a five-year deal worth $70 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news just comes one day after it was reported by NFL Network that fellow Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is signing a new three-year deal worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed. Dallas has now secured two edge rushers for the 2022 season.

The two didn’t play too many games together this past season because Lawrence had a broken bone in his foot that forced him to miss 10 games while Gregory missed five. But with both returning to Dallas in 2022, they’ll feed off each other’s success.

Gregory, 29, registered six sacks and 19 tackles in his 12 appearances in 2021. He also logged an interception and forced three fumbles. The Cowboys drafted Gregory in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and has been there ever since. And it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere soon.

