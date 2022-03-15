Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Report: Cowboys to Re-Sign Randy Gregory to Five-Year Deal Worth $70 Million

The Cowboys are re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory to a five-year deal worth $70 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

The news just comes one day after it was reported by NFL Network that fellow Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is signing a new three-year deal worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed. Dallas has now secured two edge rushers for the 2022 season.

The two didn’t play too many games together this past season because Lawrence had a broken bone in his foot that forced him to miss 10 games while Gregory missed five. But with both returning to Dallas in 2022, they’ll feed off each other’s success. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Gregory, 29, registered six sacks and 19 tackles in his 12 appearances in 2021. He also logged an interception and forced three fumbles. The Cowboys drafted Gregory in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and has been there ever since. And it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere soon. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Cowboys news, head over to Cowboys Country

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

YOU MAY LIKE

Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts with Rob Phinisee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness First Four Bets: Wyoming vs. Indiana, Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC

Bets and analysis for the first four games between No. 12 Indiana and No. 12 Wyoming and No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi and No .16 Texas Southern.

By Kyle Wood
Fernando Tatis Jr. rounds the bases.
Play
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. Addresses Motorcycle Accidents During Offseason

The star shortstop responded “which one?” when asked to clarify the date of his reported crash.

By Zach Koons
chelsea-tix
Play
Soccer

Boro Slams Chelsea Request to Play FA Cup Tie Without Fans

Middlesbrough is set host the Blues at the Riverside Stadium in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tyler Lockett running with the ball for the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

Lockett Thinks Kaepernick is ‘Ready’ After Workout

He seems to think Kaepernick should have another shot in the NFL.

By Joseph Salvador
Auburn’s Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith walk off the court
Play
College Basketball

Five Top Seeds at Risk of an Early March Exit

Could Auburn, Baylor and others have a short men’s NCAA tournament stay?

By Kevin Sweeney
Aaron Rodgers celebrates during a game.
Play
NFL

Full Details of Aaron Rodgers’s New Contract With Packers

Here’s what it took to keep the reigning MVP in Green Bay.

By Zach Koons
Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert
Play
Fantasy

Logan Gilbert, Alek Manoah Among 2022 Fantasy Breakout Pitchers

Target these potential fantasy baseball breakout pitchers for the 2022 MLB season.

By Shawn Childs