Raiders Trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Raiders made various roster moves on Wednesday, including trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

The move came in conjunction with another major move by the Raiders. Right before the Ngakoue trade, news broke of the Raiders signing former Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones on Wednesday.

Former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is working for Indianapolis now after one year with Las Vegas. Rapoport mentioned that Bradley was reportedly involved in getting Ngakoue to the Colts.

The one-time Pro Bowler will be joining his fifth team since being drafted in 2016. Ngakoue was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 with the Jaguars.

Ngakoue finished with 10 sacks and 28 total tackles during his one year with Las Vegas. 

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, check out Raider Maven.

