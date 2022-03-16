Russell Wilson is officially a Bronco after Denver’s blockbuster trade with the Seahawks went through on Wednesday.

In his first press conference with the Broncos, while wearing orange of course, Wilson admitted that this is “day one,” but he has intentions on playing for around 10 more years. The 33-year-old even has hopes to win three or four Super Bowls with the Broncos.

The former Seahawks quarterback previously won Super Bowl XLVIII, coincidentally against the Broncos, back in 2014.

Winning is something Wilson is used to as an NFL quarterback. Last season resulted in his only losing season (the Seahawks finished 7–10). However, he missed three games in 2021 due to a finger injury.

“Winning is everything,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “It’s a process, it’s a journey, it’s dedication, it’s commitment, it’s relentless sacrifice.”

Following the trade, Denver’s Super Bowl odds jumped to +1200, according to SI Sportsbook. These are the sixth-best odds heading into the 2022 season.

