Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Russell Wilson Plans to Win Multiple Super Bowls With Broncos

Russell Wilson is officially a Bronco after Denver’s blockbuster trade with the Seahawks went through on Wednesday.

In his first press conference with the Broncos, while wearing orange of course, Wilson admitted that this is “day one,” but he has intentions on playing for around 10 more years. The 33-year-old even has hopes to win three or four Super Bowls with the Broncos.

The former Seahawks quarterback previously won Super Bowl XLVIII, coincidentally against the Broncos, back in 2014.

Winning is something Wilson is used to as an NFL quarterback. Last season resulted in his only losing season (the Seahawks finished 7–10). However, he missed three games in 2021 due to a finger injury.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Winning is everything,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “It’s a process, it’s a journey, it’s dedication, it’s commitment, it’s relentless sacrifice.”

Following the trade, Denver’s Super Bowl odds jumped to +1200, according to SI Sportsbook. These are the sixth-best odds heading into the 2022 season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, check out Mile High Huddle.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea eliminate Lille from the Champions League
Soccer

As Chelsea’s World Swirls, Its UCL Title Defense Continues

There’s plenty of uncertainty regarding Chelsea’s present and future, but on the field, the Blues are resolute, cementing a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

By Jonathan Wilson
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans on December 13, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
Play
NFL

Report: Watson Answers Questions Under Oath in Civil Depositions

The quarterback previously pleaded the Fifth during Friday’s proceedings as a grand jury met concerning the criminal complaints.

By Madeline Coleman
USATSI_17845399
College Basketball

Caitlin Clark Is College Basketball’s Box-Office Draw

As Iowa opens another NCAA tournament with high hopes, don’t miss Clark. The star guard is one to watch, and WNBA and NBA players think so, too.

By Wilton Jackson
Baker Mayfield throws a football during warmups.
Play
NFL

Four Reported Possible Teams for Baker Mayfield if Browns Move On

If Cleveland makes a move at quarterback, these are the squads who may be interested.

By Daniel Chavkin
puli
Soccer

U.S.’s Pulisic Scores Again vs. Lille in UCL Last 16

The Chelsea and U.S. men’s national team star has scored in both round of 16 legs against Lille.

By Andrew Gastelum
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55)
Play
NFL

Report: Ravens Sign Former Packers LB Za’Darius Smith

The pass rusher previously played for Baltimore from 2015 to ‘18.

By Madison Williams
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21)
Play
MLB

Report: Royals Acquire Zack Greinke

The Cy Young winner began his career in Kansas City in 2004.

By Madison Williams