Updated Super Bowl LVII Futures Odds
Updated Super Bowl LVII Futures Odds

Big Quarterback Moves Shifting NFL 2023 Super Bowl Future Odds

The Packers’ and Broncos’ big moves have boosted their Super Bowl future odds, while the Commanders’ acquisition of Carson Wentz hasn’t made a difference.

After a flurry of activity over the past few days, it’s time to check in with the latest NFL Super Bowl future odds.

Big quarterback news and franchise tags have caused some shifts in the odds, with plenty more to be expected this week as players approach free agency.

Let’s see if we can find any value.

Here are the current odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl on SI Sportsbook:

Kansas City Chiefs +650
Buffalo Bills +700
Los Angeles Rams +900
Green Bay Packers +1000
Cincinnati Bengals +1200
Denver Broncos +1200
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Dallas Cowboys +1600
Baltimore Ravens +2000
Tennessee Titans +2000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000
New England Patriots +2200
Los Angeles Chargers +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2500
Arizona Cardinals +2500
New Orleans Saints +3500

Cleveland Browns +3500
Philadelphia Eagles +4000
Seattle Seahawks +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Minnesota Vikings +5000
Washington Commanders +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
Atlanta Falcons +6000
Carolina Panthers +6000
Chicago Bears +6600
New York Giants +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
New York Jets +12500
Houston Texas +12500
Detroit Lions +12500

The Broncos, who have upgraded from the Teddy Bridgewater/Drew Lock combination to Russell Wilson, have enjoyed the biggest bump from where they opened (+2000) to now having the fifth-best odds, tied with the Bengals at +1200. 

Denver has now jumped ahead of the Cowboys, 49ers, Titans and  Chargers.

Vegas is counting on new head coach Nathaniel Hackett letting Russ cook with a bevy of weapons at his disposal including running back Javonte Williams, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. If all Denver needed was a quarterback, perhaps the Broncos will follow in the Rams’ and Buccaneers’ footsteps and find their way to the Super Bowl.

FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gestures as he walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

The Packers odds’ notably jumped to +1000 from their Feb. 14 opening at +1400 due to Aaron Rodgers committing to stay in Green Bay. No doubt Vegas likes the franchise tag for Davante Adams, as well as the Packers’ chances in an anemic NFC North. Green Bay has the second-best NFC odds behind the Super Bowl champion Rams.

The Commanders, whose hunt for a quarterback landed them Carson Wentz from the Colts, did not receive the same bump like the Packers and Broncos.

Washington remains at 50-1 odds (+5000) to win it the Super Bowl, ahead of only eight teams. Most of those teams will be picking in the top 10 in April.

Despite trading Wilson, the Seahawks’ odds did not change from where they opened after the Super Bowl. Seattle remains at +4000 to win the 2023 Super Bowl. The Colts, who are again in need of a quarterback, also did not see their odds dip.

They remained at 25-1 (+2500), tied for the 14th-best odds.

Looking at these futures, I would take the Titans at +2000 or the Chargers at +2200 while they are still at good value before the NFL draft and free agency play out.

Mike Vrabel’s squad earned the AFC No. 1 seed despite playing half of their games without Derrick Henry, while the Chargers will be in their sophomore season with Brandon Staley and are led by an enormously talented Justin Herbert.

