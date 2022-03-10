After a flurry of activity over the past few days, it’s time to check in with the latest NFL Super Bowl future odds.

Big quarterback news and franchise tags have caused some shifts in the odds, with plenty more to be expected this week as players approach free agency.

Let’s see if we can find any value.

Here are the current odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl on SI Sportsbook:

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Buffalo Bills +700

Los Angeles Rams +900

Green Bay Packers +1000

Cincinnati Bengals +1200

Denver Broncos +1200

San Francisco 49ers +1400

Dallas Cowboys +1600

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Tennessee Titans +2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000

New England Patriots +2200

Los Angeles Chargers +2200

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Arizona Cardinals +2500

New Orleans Saints +3500

Cleveland Browns +3500

Philadelphia Eagles +4000

Seattle Seahawks +4000

Miami Dolphins +4000

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Minnesota Vikings +5000

Washington Commanders +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers +5000

Atlanta Falcons +6000

Carolina Panthers +6000

Chicago Bears +6600

New York Giants +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000

New York Jets +12500

Houston Texas +12500

Detroit Lions +12500

The Broncos, who have upgraded from the Teddy Bridgewater/Drew Lock combination to Russell Wilson, have enjoyed the biggest bump from where they opened (+2000) to now having the fifth-best odds, tied with the Bengals at +1200.

Denver has now jumped ahead of the Cowboys, 49ers, Titans and Chargers.

Vegas is counting on new head coach Nathaniel Hackett letting Russ cook with a bevy of weapons at his disposal including running back Javonte Williams, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. If all Denver needed was a quarterback, perhaps the Broncos will follow in the Rams’ and Buccaneers’ footsteps and find their way to the Super Bowl.

Stephen Brashear/AP

The Packers odds’ notably jumped to +1000 from their Feb. 14 opening at +1400 due to Aaron Rodgers committing to stay in Green Bay. No doubt Vegas likes the franchise tag for Davante Adams, as well as the Packers’ chances in an anemic NFC North. Green Bay has the second-best NFC odds behind the Super Bowl champion Rams.

The Commanders, whose hunt for a quarterback landed them Carson Wentz from the Colts, did not receive the same bump like the Packers and Broncos.

Washington remains at 50-1 odds (+5000) to win it the Super Bowl, ahead of only eight teams. Most of those teams will be picking in the top 10 in April.

Despite trading Wilson, the Seahawks’ odds did not change from where they opened after the Super Bowl. Seattle remains at +4000 to win the 2023 Super Bowl. The Colts, who are again in need of a quarterback, also did not see their odds dip.

They remained at 25-1 (+2500), tied for the 14th-best odds.

Looking at these futures, I would take the Titans at +2000 or the Chargers at +2200 while they are still at good value before the NFL draft and free agency play out.

Mike Vrabel’s squad earned the AFC No. 1 seed despite playing half of their games without Derrick Henry, while the Chargers will be in their sophomore season with Brandon Staley and are led by an enormously talented Justin Herbert.

