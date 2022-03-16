Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Three Teams Officially Submit Rule Change Proposals For NFL Overtime Format

After the 2021 NFL playoffs were riddled with overtime scenarios and close games, players and fans alike found themselves disenchanted with the league’s current rules for the extra period. 

Three teams have now taken it upon themselves to petition the NFL to make a change. 

The ColtsEagles and Titans all submitted rules proposals to the league this week, seeking to change the format of the league’s overtime. Indianapolis and Philadelphia simply requested that both teams be allowed to possess the football in overtime, while Tennessee suggested a more unique tweak to the current rules.

The Titans also proposed to let both teams possess the ball in overtime, unless the team with the opening possession scored a touchdown and also completed a successful two-point conversion. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Under the league’s current rules, the team that possesses the ball first in overtime simply has to score a touchdown to win the game, but does not have to complete any point after attempt. 

The proposals from the three organizations come after a particularly competitive postseason, where the current overtime rules came under scrutiny once again. An AFC divisional-round shootout between the Chiefs and the Bills in particular was a popular topic of discussion after a back-and-forth game was quickly ended when Patrick Mahomes powered Kansas City down the field and into the end zone on the opening possession of OT.

The NFL’s Competition Committee is also expected to submit its own proposal regarding changes to the league’s overtime rules next week. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22075050349119
Play
Betting

Advice and Bets for Filling Out Your March Madness Bracket

By Kyle Wood
Nico Iamaleava
Play
College Football

Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Nico Iamaleava and Chris Vizzina Create Domino Effect

Class of 2023 quarterbacks busy on the visit trail ahead of potential verbal commitment decisions

By John Garcia Jr.
deshaun-watson-sweepstakes-sam-darnold-jimmy-garoppolo
Play
NFL

Mailbag: What Happens to Watson Sweepstakes Losers?

The new league year is here, with several teams still figuring out their quarterback situations. Here’s the latest on Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold and more.

By Albert Breer
Baker Mayfield not in pads ahead of Browns game.
NFL

NFL World Weighs in on Timing of Baker Mayfield Twitter Post

The quarterback’s letter to Cleveland opened eyes on Tuesday night.

By Dan Lyons
South Dakota State’s Doug Wilson lifts his arms in celebration
Play
College Basketball

Upset Picks, Last-Minute Advice and Other Bracket Predictions

One day before the men’s Big Dance begins, our experts share their takes on this year’s popular underdogs.

By SI Staff
Matt Olson hits with Oakland A’s
MLB

Matt Olson’s Extensions Signals a New Era for the Braves

They chose a younger, cheaper version of Freddie Freeman, from whom Atlanta is moving on, whether or not fans like it.

By Will Laws
Virginia Tech celebrates after winning against Duke in the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness Betting Advice: Double-Digit Seeds Who Can Reach the Sweet 16

Our bettors lists the double-digit seeds they’re betting to reach the Sweet 16.

By SI Betting Staff
Kyrie Irving looks on.
Play
NBA

SI:AM | NBA Scoring Barrage Continues With Kyrie’s 60

And it put Irving’s vaccination status in the spotlight again.

By Dan Gartland