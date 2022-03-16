After the 2021 NFL playoffs were riddled with overtime scenarios and close games, players and fans alike found themselves disenchanted with the league’s current rules for the extra period.

Three teams have now taken it upon themselves to petition the NFL to make a change.

The Colts, Eagles and Titans all submitted rules proposals to the league this week, seeking to change the format of the league’s overtime. Indianapolis and Philadelphia simply requested that both teams be allowed to possess the football in overtime, while Tennessee suggested a more unique tweak to the current rules.

The Titans also proposed to let both teams possess the ball in overtime, unless the team with the opening possession scored a touchdown and also completed a successful two-point conversion.

Under the league’s current rules, the team that possesses the ball first in overtime simply has to score a touchdown to win the game, but does not have to complete any point after attempt.

The proposals from the three organizations come after a particularly competitive postseason, where the current overtime rules came under scrutiny once again. An AFC divisional-round shootout between the Chiefs and the Bills in particular was a popular topic of discussion after a back-and-forth game was quickly ended when Patrick Mahomes powered Kansas City down the field and into the end zone on the opening possession of OT.

The NFL’s Competition Committee is also expected to submit its own proposal regarding changes to the league’s overtime rules next week.

