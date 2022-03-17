Skip to main content
Report: Bucs, WR Chris Godwin Agree to Three-Year Contract

Tom Brady’s return to Tampa Bay immediately altered the team’s 2023 Super Bowl odds and made the Buccaneers among the league's top contenders for next season. Now, it appears one of his top targets will be back in the fold.

Tampa Bay has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with wide receiver Chris Godwin, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The deal includes $40 million of fully guaranteed salary.

Godwin, 26, led the Bucs in receptions (98), targets (127) and receiving yards (1,103) in 2021, adding five touchdowns. He’s spent his entire career with Tampa Bay after being drafted by the team with the No. 84 pick in 2017 out of Penn State.

Another ripple effect of Brady’s un-retirement could be the return of another one of the quarterback’s favorite weapons: tight end Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs are hopeful to bring the future Hall of Famer back into the fold for next season, particularly after the 32-year-old hauled in 55 catches for 802 yards and six scores in 2021.

The Bucs have also signed wide receiver Russell Gage to a three-year contract, as well as wideout Breshad Perriman, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Carlton Davis and guard Aaron Stinnie.

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, check out Bucs Gameday.

