Report: Rams Sign Allen Robinson to Three-Year Deal

The Rams are signing former Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal worth $46.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The deal includes $30.7 million guaranteed.

However, shortly after Pelissero’s report, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that the deal is for three years but reported it’s worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed. The contract’s details are unclear.

The reigning Super Bowl champions bolster a receiving corps that torched the NFL, led by triple crown winner Cooper Kupp. Robinson has played the last four seasons in Chicago and has had over 1,000 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons there.

He joins Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods in Los Angeles. Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and Woods tore his ACL in November before the team signed Beckham. Robinson’s deal leaves enough money left over for Beckham to re-sign, per ESPN.

The Rams won’t be at full strength for a while with ACL rehab taking roughly a year to recover from, but Robinson will be ready to fill in the No. 2 option immediately. Robinson, 28, caught 38 passes for 410 yards and just one touchdown in 2021 on an offense that struggled mightily. The wideout also only appeared in 12 games.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Rams news, head over to Rams Digest.