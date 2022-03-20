Davante Adams Shares Heartfelt Message After Trade to Raiders

Former Packers star Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders earlier this week, and the wide receiver took to Instagram on Saturday to share his goodbyes with Green Bay.

Adams started his Instagram caption by looking to the future, saying he is excited to head to Las Vegas to play for the Raiders. He will be playing alongside his old college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr.

Las Vegas’s new receiver went on to express his gratitude to the Packers organization, as well as his to his teammates throughout his eight-year career in Green Bay. He also thanked the city of Green Bay as well as Packers fans.

Adams, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He tallied 123 receptions last season, adding 11 touchdowns.

