Moments after news surfaced that the Packers will reportedly trade wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr tweeted his excitement about his new teammate.

“Welcome home @tae15adams,” Carr said.

Adams, a California native, will be reuniting with his college teammate. Adams and Carr played together at Fresno State and the two led the Bulldogs to a Mountain West title in 2013.

The 29-year-old was a two-time All-American receiver who recorded 3,030 receiving yards and posted 38 career touchdowns receptions from Carr, setting a MWC record. He recorded a school record 233 career receptions and secured 14 new MWC records in his career with Carr as his quarterback, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Adams provides Carr with a go-to weapon in the Raiders offense, a unit that has gone without a top-level receiver for several seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler joins slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, who compiled 1,025 yards last season, and tight end Darren Waller, who led the team in receiving in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Oakland Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven.