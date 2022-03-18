Skip to main content
Report: Packers Were Willing to Give Davante Adams Similar Contract to Raiders

Prior to the Packers dealing star receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas for a 2022 first and second round pick on Thursday, the team was prepared to make a giant offer to Adams to try to keep him in green and gold for the foreseeable future.

Upon trading for Adams, the Raiders gave their new receiver a five-year deal worth $141.25 million, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at 29 years old, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. 

The Packers were willing to match what the Raiders were offering to keep Adams in Green Bay, but the relationship between the receiver and the franchise were so strained that he preferred to play elsewhere, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports.

Adams’s cap hit of over $20 million is now off the books for Green Bay, but Rodgers now has a receiving corps headed up by Allen Lazard and an aging Randall Cobb. The Packers will need to get Rodgers some serious receiving help throughout the rest of free agency, the draft, and potentially via trade to ease the loss of Adams to the Raiders.

The Packers elected to trade Adams, but replacing him won’t be easy. Where the franchise goes from here to make life easier on their star quarterback will become a significant storyline throughout the rest of the offseason.

