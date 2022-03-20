Titans Reportedly Trading for Rams Receiver Robert Woods

Robert Woods is reportedly leaving the buzz of Los Angeles for Music City.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran wide receiver is joining the Titans, and in exchange, the Rams are receiving a 2023 sixth round pick.

The 10th-year player was having a strong 2021 campaign before he tore his ACL. In the span of nine games, he caught 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

Woods has been with Los Angeles since 2017 after spending four years with the the Bills. Although he will be reportedly heading to the third new team os his career, there is familiarity on the staff in Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. The two were on the Bills together in 2014.

More Football Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, head over to All Titans.