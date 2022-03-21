Skip to main content
Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Issues Statement After Trading Matt Ryan to Colts

Veteran Matt Ryan became the latest to be involved in this offseason’s quarterback shuffle on Monday. The long-time Falcons signal-caller was traded to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, bringing an end to his time in Atlanta after 14 years.

For the first time since 2008, when the franchise drafted Ryan, the Falcons will be in need of a starting quarterback. However, before turning the page at the position, owner Arthur Blank commemorated the 36-year-old Ryan in a heartfelt statement on Monday.

“Matt Ryan has been the epitome of a franchise quarterback during his time here in Atlanta,” Blank said in a statement on the team website. “He has represented this organization with great class, professionalism and leadership, both on and off the field, over the past 14 years. It is difficult to overstate what he has meant to me personally, our organization, his teammates and our fans … He will one day be added to our Ring of Honor, and it is my belief that a bust in Canton will follow in short order.

“This business is not without its difficult decisions, and while this is one of the most difficult decisions we have faced as a club, we feel it is in the best long-term interests of both the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan. On behalf of the entire Falcons organization, I wish him success as he continues his career and know that he will bring the same dedication and professionalism to his next club. We also wish health and happiness to his wife Sarah and their twin boys, Johnny and Marshall.”

During his time in Atlanta, Ryan was named MVP, offensive player of the year, offensive rookie of the year, first-team All-Pro and led the NFL in passer rating once. He led the Falcons to two NFC championship games and a trip to Super Bowl LVI, while also breaking franchise records in games played, completions, attempts, passing yards, touchdowns and wins.

Considering the flurry of activity on the quarterback market this offseason, Atlanta couldn’t wait long before deciding on its next leader under center. The Falcons announced shortly after the trade with the Colts that they had agreed to terms with 2015 No. 2 pick Marcus Mariota.

Atlanta is fresh off of a rocky 2021 season that saw the NFC South club finish 7–10 in Arthur Smith’s first year as coach. The Falcons have experienced quite a bit of roster turnover so far this spring and will look to officially enter a new era when they take the field in 2022.

