The Falcons have announced that they have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota. The news comes just hours after it was reported that the team traded longtime signal-caller Matt Ryan to the Colts.

Mariota now reunites with coach Arthur Smith in Atlanta. The two spent several years together while with the Titans. Smith held several assistant positions from 2011 to ’20, including offensive coordinator, before he was hired in Atlanta in January ’21.

The 28-year-old was drafted by Tennessee with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL draft but only stayed there until ’20 after the team re-signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a long-term deal. Mariota signed with the Raiders that offseason and served as the backup for Derek Carr, but in joining Atlanta, he’ll be on a team with a legitimate chance to start.

Mariota hasn’t started a game since 2019 and has only appeared in 11 games in the past two seasons. He threw just two passes in ’21 and completed one for a four-yard gain.

As of now, the only other quarterback on Atlanta’s roster is Feleipe Franks. He went undrafted in 2021 and made his NFL debut in Week 11, where his only NFL pass was intercepted against the Patriots during garbage time.

