Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made it clear that he wants out of Cleveland. But the Browns are not keen on honoring that request.

The team has no plans to accommodate Mayfield's preference to be traded away, a source tells SI's Albert Breer. Mayfield has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent.

The Browns reportedly met with Deshaun Watson on Tuesday, which seems to have prompted Mayfield to pen a letter to the city of Cleveland that read very much like a goodbye. ESPN's Chris Mortensen later reported that the team was seeking to have “an adult” at quarterback, which seemed to be a predecessor to an eventual split.

“I believe they’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing I was told is that it’s just not a match emotionally. Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider ‘an adult’ at that position and that Baker Mayfield probably is going to be moved.”

Mayfield will earn just under $19 million next season, after the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games last year.

