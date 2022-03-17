Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed

Source: Browns Will Not Accommodate Baker Mayfield's Trade Request

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made it clear that he wants out of Cleveland. But the Browns are not keen on honoring that request.

The team has no plans to accommodate Mayfield's preference to be traded away, a source tells SI's Albert Breer. Mayfield has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent.

The Browns reportedly met with Deshaun Watson on Tuesday, which seems to have prompted Mayfield to pen a letter to the city of Cleveland that read very much like a goodbye. ESPN's Chris Mortensen later reported that the team was seeking to have “an adult” at quarterback, which seemed to be a predecessor to an eventual split.

“I believe they’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing I was told is that it’s just not a match emotionally. Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider ‘an adult’ at that position and that Baker Mayfield probably is going to be moved.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mayfield will earn just under $19 million next season, after the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games last year.

More Football Coverage:

For more Browns coverage, check out Browns Digest.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field with the team before the game between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Browns

The 26-year-old QB expressed his frustration with the club in recent days.

By Jelani Scott
Michigan’s Frankie Collins dribbles vs. Colorado State
Play
College Basketball

Frankie Collins Puts Michigan Back on the Upswing—for Now

The Wolverines’ turbulent season has reached the round of 32 thanks to an unlikely hero sparking a critical comeback.

By Kevin Sweeney
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches a pass as Rams defensive back Darious Williams (11) defends.
Play
NFL

Report: Rams Sign Allen Robinson to Three-Year Deal

The wideout has logged 1,000-yard receiving seasons in two of the last three years.

By Joseph Salvador
Za'Darius Smith on the sidelines for the Packers.
NFL

Report: Za’Darius Smith Backs Out of Deal With Ravens

The defensive end reportedly changed his mind and is a free agent again.

By Daniel Chavkin
dest
Soccer

Dest Limps Off for Barça Hours Before USMNT Roster Reveal

The right back appeared to sustain a hamstring injury on the same day the U.S. will announce its roster for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.

By Andrew Gastelum
Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) drives against Norfolk State guard Christian Ings (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Play
NCAA Betting

Mattress Mack Places $1 Million March Madness Bet

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has placed a $1 million bet for the NCAA champion to come from the East Region, which features No. 1 Baylor.

By Kyle Wood
Naomi Osaka of Japan
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Tweets Positive Message About Herself

The former World No. 1 was heckled at Indian Wells earlier this week.

By Madison Williams