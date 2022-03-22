Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has quickly made a name for himself as one of the top prospects at his position ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

His performance at his Pro Day on Tuesday will only further solidify his stature around the league.

The highlight of Willis’s performance came when he uncorked a pass while rolling out from the opposite 35-yard line that traveled 65 yards in the air and hit his intended receiver in stride as he crossed into the end zone.

The 22-year-old quarterback ran down the field celebrating before receiving messages of congratulations from the rest of the players participating in Liberty’s Pro Day.

Willis’s throw, as well as his general performance on Tuesday, will give him another significant boost ahead of next month’s draft where he’s considered to be among the top quarterback prospects. Although the class of signal-callers isn’t considered to be all that strong in comparison to recent years, the Atlanta native could see his name rise up boards in the coming weeks.

Willis will make way for the NFL after an impressive collegiate career at Liberty. He led the Flames to a 17-6 record while passing for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns in two seasons with the program.

