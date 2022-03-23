Colin Kaepernick continued his recent routine of doing drills and practicing with NFL players on Wednesday.

Kaepernick held a throwing session with Seahawks wide receiver Aaron Fuller and University of Washington running back Kamari Pleasant. The workout included a couple of red zones passes that were on target with accuracy, according to a video posted by The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Seattle signed Fuller as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2020. Fuller was waived and re-signed by the Seahawks on different occasions, though he has yet to record a catch during the NFL’s regular season.

Fuller is one of several players who has worked out with Kaepernick this offseason as the former 49ers quarterback looks to return to the NFL. Beyond Fuller, Kaepernick has went through drills and workouts with Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs and Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

A week ago, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Kaepernick deserved a second chance in the NFL. However, Carroll did not say his second opportunity would come with Seattle.

Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016. He entered NFL free agency in 2017, but was never picked up by a NFL team. Kaepernick filed a grievance with the league and accused NFL owners of colluding to blackball him.

The NFL and Kaepernick eventually reached a confidential settlement. In 69 career games with San Francisco, the 34-year-old threw for 12,271 yards, adding 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

