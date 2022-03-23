Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed

Colin Kaepernick Trains With Seahawks Wide Receiver Aaron Fuller

Colin Kaepernick continued his recent routine of doing drills and practicing with NFL players on Wednesday.

Kaepernick held a throwing session with Seahawks wide receiver Aaron Fuller and University of Washington running back Kamari Pleasant. The workout included a couple of red zones passes that were on target with accuracy, according to a video posted by The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar

Seattle signed Fuller as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2020. Fuller was waived and re-signed by the Seahawks on different occasions, though he has yet to record a catch during the NFL’s regular season. 

Fuller is one of several players who has worked out with Kaepernick this offseason as the former 49ers quarterback looks to return to the NFL. Beyond Fuller, Kaepernick has went through drills and workouts with Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs and Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

A week ago, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Kaepernick deserved a second chance in the NFL. However, Carroll did not say his second opportunity would come with Seattle.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016. He entered NFL free agency in 2017, but was never picked up by a NFL team. Kaepernick filed a grievance with the league and accused NFL owners of colluding to blackball him.

The NFL and Kaepernick eventually reached a confidential settlement. In 69 career games with San Francisco, the 34-year-old threw for 12,271 yards, adding 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

More NFL Coverage:

• Mailbag: Is Ryan Tannehill on Thin Ice With the Titans?
• Report: Malcolm Butler Headed Back to Patriots on Two-Year Deal
• The Tyreek Hill Trade, and the New Normal in NFL Roster Building
• All Seahawks: Analysis: Grading Seahawks Free Agent Signings

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Report: Irving, Unvaccinated Yankees Could Play At Home Soon

Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly considering lifting New York City’s vaccine mandate on Thursday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54)
NFL

Report: Wagner Expected to Visit Rams After Seahawks Exit

The six-time All-Pro linebacker was recently released by the Seahawks after 10 seasons.

By Madison Williams
Mar 1, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin directs his team against the Missouri Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena.
College Basketball

Report: UMass Targets Frank Martin as Next Basketball Coach

UMass reportedly met with the former South Carolina coach Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Jamal Crawford
NBA

Does Jamal Crawford Belong in the Hall of Fame?

Chris Mannix and Howard Beck look back at the long career of Jamal Crawford, who officially retired after 20 years in the NBA.

By Howard Beck and Chris Mannix
Deshaun Watson with the Texans.
NFL

Report: Watson Spoke With Landry, Fournette About Joining Falcons

He was reportedly close to joining Atlanta until Cleveland made a $230 million offer.

By Joseph Salvador
Hunter Dickinson shoots a free throw.
Extra Mustard

Hunter Dickinson Compares Villanova to ‘More Disciplined Iowa’

The Michigan center took a shot at his Big Ten rival before the Sweet 16.

By Daniel Chavkin
Eric Bischoff officiates a wedding on Raw
Play
Wrestling

Eric Bischoff Keeps His Finger on the Pulse of Wrestling

The 66-year-old former WCW boss has appeared recently in both AEW and WWE, proving that he’s still a compelling on-screen presence.

By Justin Barrasso
Italy faces a World Cup qualifying playoff
Soccer

After Winning Euros, Italy Must Avoid Missing Another World Cup

Missing two straight World Cups would be an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion, especially less than a year after winning the European Championship.

By Associated Press