Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed

Colin Kaepernick Announces the Next NFL Wide Receiver He Will Workout With

Colin Kaepernick’s national tour of playing with NFL players will continue in Seattle, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. 

“Headed to Seattle to get some work in with Aaron Fuller tomorrow!” Kaepernick said in the tweet. 

The former 49ers quarterback posted a screenshot of the Seahawks wideout replying to his Instagram story with the text, “Slide out to Seattle!! Need that work @Kaepernick 7.” Needless to say, it looks like he’s taking him up on his offer. 

Fuller was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2020 and has been waived and re-signed by the team several times. He has never registered any NFL regular season stats. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fuller is the latest NFL talent that Kaepernick has worked out with this offseason as he continues to look for an opportunity in the league that he hasn’t played in since 2016. Other players he’s worked out with include Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs and Giants signal-caller Tyrod Taylor

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Haley Jones, Paige Bueckers and Aliyah Boston (left to right).
Play
College Basketball

Ranking the 2022 Women’s Sweet 16: Who Can Challenge the Four No. 1 Seeds?

From top seeds to surprise Cinderellas, we assess how the remaining teams in the NCAA tournament stack up.

By Emma Baccellieri and Ben Pickman
Tyreek Hill crouches while celebrating a touchdown.
NFL

Report: Dolphins, Jets In ‘Serious Talks’ With Chiefs for Tyreek Hill Trade

The two AFC East teams are reportedly the finalists to land the All-Pro receiver.

By Zach Koons
Chiefs star Tyreek Hill points.
NFL

Report: Chiefs Engaged in Tyreek Hill Trade Talks

One of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons is on the market.

By Dan Lyons
euro-trophy4
Soccer

Russia Submits Shock Bid for Euros Despite UEFA, FIFA Ban

The Russia federation has declared its interest in hosting Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 despite its teams being banned following the invasion of Ukraine.

By Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young
Play
Extra Mustard

Trae Young Destroys Knicks on Court, Mocks New York Fans Afterward

He says MSG boos weren’t that loud after 45-point performance.

By Jimmy Traina
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James makes a move on Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.
Play
NBA

Ranking LeBron James’s Best Seasons

Where does the King’s 19th season rank among his all-time best?

By Rohan Nadkarni
matt-ryan-falcons
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Matt Ryan Traded to Colts

After years of decline in Atlanta, Ryan's fantasy stock should increase in Indy.

By Michael Fabiano
A football lays still on the ground.
NFL

New USFL Rules Feature Three-Point Conversions, ‘Best-of-Three’ OT

The league will begin play in April.

By Associated Press