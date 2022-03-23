Colin Kaepernick’s national tour of playing with NFL players will continue in Seattle, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Headed to Seattle to get some work in with Aaron Fuller tomorrow!” Kaepernick said in the tweet.

The former 49ers quarterback posted a screenshot of the Seahawks wideout replying to his Instagram story with the text, “Slide out to Seattle!! Need that work @Kaepernick 7.” Needless to say, it looks like he’s taking him up on his offer.

Fuller was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2020 and has been waived and re-signed by the team several times. He has never registered any NFL regular season stats.

Fuller is the latest NFL talent that Kaepernick has worked out with this offseason as he continues to look for an opportunity in the league that he hasn’t played in since 2016. Other players he’s worked out with include Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs and Giants signal-caller Tyrod Taylor.

