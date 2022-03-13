Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, but he has never stopped training. Kaepernick tweeted on Sunday how much he missed throwing to professional wideouts during training and openly asked if any players wanted to run some routes for him. One formal rival stepped up.

“Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you!” Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett said in a Tweet.

Kaepernick, who spent his entire five-year NFL career with the 49ers, had his fair share of epic battles against the Seahawks in the ultra-talented NFC West of old. But it looks like he’ll get to workout with one of the best deep-threat receivers in the NFL in Lockett. The three-time All-Pro had a career-high 1,175 receiving yards in 2021 and hauled in eight touchdowns.

“Love to you and your brother!” Kaepernick responded. “I’ll be there tomorrow. I’ll dm you to coordinate.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that an unnamed source said Kaepernick was “in the best shape of his life” on Thursday. At 34 years old, Kaepernick isn’t going away quietly.

More NFL Coverage: