Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Report: Tyreek Hill Traded to the Miami Dolphins
Report: Tyreek Hill Traded to the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill Thanks Chiefs Fans Following Dolphins Trade

Hours after the shocking news that Chiefs were trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill was to the Dolphins, Hill posted a message on Twitter to Chiefs fans.

“Today starts a new beginning,” Hill said. “I’m very excited to be joining the Miami Dolphins and get to work, however it’s hard thinking about the memories, people and fans that made my time in Kansas City so great.”

The six-time Pro Bowler went on to thank his family and kids before continuing  to praise Chiefs fans.

Hill first thanked people who contributed to his Tyreek Hill Family Foundation during his six years in Kansas City. The organization helped various causes, including people struggling mental health issues and homeless individuals.

The former Chief thanked the organization and his coaches as well.

“To Coach [Andy] Reid, Coach [Eric] Bieniemy and Coach [Greg] Lewis, thank you for what you have taught me not only about football but about life,” Hill said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Before ending his message, the “Cheetah” thanked Chiefs fans for all of their support.

“Playing for you has been one of the greatest things I have done in my life,” Hill said. “Your energy, passion and loyalty for the team is indescribable. It was an honor to play in front of you. Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart!”

This message is the only thing Hill has publicly stated regarding the trade other than retweeting the NFL’s announcement of his move. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Colin Kaepernick
Play
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Trains With Seahawks WR Aaron Fuller

The former San Francisco quarterback made some on-target throws on Wednesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Kyrie Irving dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Report: Irving, Unvaccinated Yankees Could Play At Home Soon

Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly considering lifting New York City’s vaccine mandate on Thursday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54)
NFL

Report: Wagner Expected to Visit Rams After Seahawks Exit

The six-time All-Pro linebacker was recently released by the Seahawks after 10 seasons.

By Madison Williams
Mar 1, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin directs his team against the Missouri Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena.
College Basketball

Report: UMass Targets Frank Martin as Next Basketball Coach

UMass reportedly met with the former South Carolina coach Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Jamal Crawford
NBA

Does Jamal Crawford Belong in the Hall of Fame?

Chris Mannix and Howard Beck look back at the long career of Jamal Crawford, who officially retired after 20 years in the NBA.

By Howard Beck and Chris Mannix
Deshaun Watson with the Texans.
NFL

Report: Watson Spoke With Landry, Fournette About Joining Falcons

He was reportedly close to joining Atlanta until Cleveland made a $230 million offer.

By Joseph Salvador
Hunter Dickinson shoots a free throw.
Extra Mustard

Hunter Dickinson Compares Villanova to ‘More Disciplined Iowa’

The Michigan center took a shot at his Big Ten rival before the Sweet 16.

By Daniel Chavkin
Eric Bischoff officiates a wedding on Raw
Play
Wrestling

Eric Bischoff Keeps His Finger on the Pulse of Wrestling

The 66-year-old former WCW boss has appeared recently in both AEW and WWE, proving that he’s still a compelling on-screen presence.

By Justin Barrasso