Hours after the shocking news that Chiefs were trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill was to the Dolphins, Hill posted a message on Twitter to Chiefs fans.

“Today starts a new beginning,” Hill said. “I’m very excited to be joining the Miami Dolphins and get to work, however it’s hard thinking about the memories, people and fans that made my time in Kansas City so great.”

The six-time Pro Bowler went on to thank his family and kids before continuing to praise Chiefs fans.

Hill first thanked people who contributed to his Tyreek Hill Family Foundation during his six years in Kansas City. The organization helped various causes, including people struggling mental health issues and homeless individuals.

The former Chief thanked the organization and his coaches as well.

“To Coach [Andy] Reid, Coach [Eric] Bieniemy and Coach [Greg] Lewis, thank you for what you have taught me not only about football but about life,” Hill said.

Before ending his message, the “Cheetah” thanked Chiefs fans for all of their support.

“Playing for you has been one of the greatest things I have done in my life,” Hill said. “Your energy, passion and loyalty for the team is indescribable. It was an honor to play in front of you. Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart!”

This message is the only thing Hill has publicly stated regarding the trade other than retweeting the NFL’s announcement of his move.

