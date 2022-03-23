Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Commanders Flagship Radio Station Will No Longer Carry Team Games

The Commanders need a new radio station.

Audacy, owner of Washington’s flagship radio station The Team 980 AM, announced it will no longer broadcast Commanders games during the NFL season.

“(The organization and the company) disagreed on the value of the broadcasts [and] it is also very important for us as a sports talk station, even as a long-time flagship station for the team, it was important for us to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information and analysis about the [Commanders] on our talk shows,” Washington-based radio host Kevin Sheehan said on Wednesday.

Sheehan also implied the station’s fair coverage of the team played a role in this decision.

“It was important for us to be able to continue to provide what we provide on our talk shows which is honest, objective analysis about the team,” he said.

In response, a Washington team spokesman explained that the team is the one who decided to move on.

“We shared with Audacy last week that we would not be moving forward as partners,” the statement said. “We're very excited about our new radio broadcast partner, who we will be announcing soon, and anticipate this being the largest radio deal in the team's history.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Washington owner Daniel Snyder had owned the radio station until 2018, when he sold it to Audacy for “a reported massive loss.”

This is only the latest business partnership breakdown for Washington, as the team has had an issue retaining business partners over the past few years. Yesterday, Anheuser-Busch decided not to renew its sponsorship deal with the team, the third time a corporation pulled its sponsorship with Washington in the past year.

This all comes after The Washington Post reported 15 women accused the team of allowing sexual harassment within the workplace. The Post also reported a former senior executive had employees film videos of partially naked cheerleaders behind the scenes of a 2008 swimsuit calendar photoshoot.

In October, legislators in the Committee on Oversight and Reform asked Roger Goddell for “documents and communications” related to the team in its investigation. In return, the NFL answered all questions pertaining to the investigation without providing specific documents. In February, six former employees met with the committee to discuss sexual harassment allegations.

The NFL is reportedly still investigating Snyder, having retained U.S. attorney and ex-Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to lead the investigation.

Snyder has since denied allegations against him and the team.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup
Play
Soccer

2022 World Cup Qualifying: Who’s In, Latest Updates

The remaining spots in Qatar are going to fill up fast. Here’s the updated qualifying situation around the globe for the fall competition.

By Avi Creditor
Lamar Jackson throws a pass.
Play
Extra Mustard

Lamar Jackson Responds to Trade Rumors About Marquise Brown

The Pro Bowl quarterback: “Excuse my French real quick sir…. But HELL NAW.”

By Wilton Jackson
antonio brown (1)
Play
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Sends Tweet Teasing Potential NFL Return

The wide receiver is currently a free agent after he was dropped by the Buccaneers in January.

By Madison Williams
Courtesy_Bellator
MMA

Exclusive: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Added to Bellator 277 Card

The April 15 bout is a welcome distraction from the realities Yagshimuradov faces in his home of Kharkov, Ukraine.

By Justin Barrasso
Evgeny Rylov celebrates with his gold medal during a medal ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympics

Russian Olympians Facing Scrutiny After Attending Vladimir Putin Rally

Among those under investigation is a two-time gold medalist.

By Associated Press
Tyreek Hill answers questions at Super Bowl LIV media day
Play
Extra Mustard

Old Tyreek Hill Tweet Resurfaces Amid Trade to Dolphins

He may have dropped a major hint on a potential move right under everyone’s nose.

By Dan Lyons
Mar 21, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Celtics Are in Conversation to Win the East

Boston is poised to be one of the top teams in the East heading into the playoffs after an abysmal start.

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
Ashleigh Barty (AUS) holds the Venus Rosewater Dish after beating Karolina Pliskova (CZE) in the women s final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Play
Tennis

Why Did Ash Barty Retire at Age 25?

The Australian tennis player admitted she is ‘spent’ in terms of her physical and emotional drive.

By Madison Williams