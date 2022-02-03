Skip to main content
Dan Snyder Responds to Latest Allegations of Workplace Misconduct

According to a report from CBS Sports, six former employees of the newly named Washington Commanders joined members of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee on Thursday to discuss workplace misconduct within the organization.

Per the report, the roundtable produced additional allegations of workplace misconduct within the Washington organization. The allegations included claims of inappropriate behavior from team owner Dan Snyder. 

Former marketing coordinator Emily Applegate said she was “harassed on a daily basis by the team’s former chief marketing officer.” Brad Baker, a former video production manager for the franchise, says he was “told to edit together lewd footage” from a Washington cheerleader calendar shoot, “soundtracked to Dan Snyder's favorite bands.”

Former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani A. Johnston directly implicated Snyder, stated that she was seated next to him at a work dinner “strategically” so that he could put “his hand on the middle of my thigh until I physically removed it,” an act done without her consent. She was later “aggressively pushed” by Snyder toward his limo before one of his attorneys told him it was a “very bad idea,” she said. One of Johnston’s former bosses with the franchise corroborated the story in a letter.

The full list of allegations can be found within the report by CBS Sports here. Following its release, Snyder put out a statement, acknowledging that past behavior inside the organization was “unacceptable,” while denying the allegations leveled against him personally in the Thursday's roundtable.

Specifically, Snyder said, “I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Commanders, visit Washington Football.

