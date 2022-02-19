The NFL is reportedly hiring former U.S. attorney and ex-Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate the new allegations against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, according to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske.

The new allegations stem from the recent roundtable with former Washington employees that was held by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform. Tiffani A. Johnston detailed her time with the franchise, listing multiple offensive moments, including an incident where Snyder allegedly sexually harassed her.

“I learned that placing me strategically by the owner at a work dinner after this networking event was not for me to discuss business, but to allow him to place his hand on my thigh under the table,” Johnston said in her opening statement. “I learned how to discreetly remove a man’s unwanted hand from my thigh at a crowded dinner table, at a crowded restaurant to avoid a scene. I learned that job survival meant I should continue my conversation with another co-worker rather than to call out Dan Snyder right then, in the moment.

“I also learned later that evening how to awkwardly laugh while Dan Snyder aggressively pushed me towards his limo with his hand on my lower back, encouraging me to ride with him to my car. I learned how to continue to say no even though a situation was getting more awkward, uncomfortable and physical.”

Snyder denied the allegations in a statement. The franchise and the league later said they would investigate the matter. According to the Post, White's findings will be made public and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell “will determine any further actions to be taken by the league.”

This is not the first NFL investigation conducted by White. The attorney also led the 2018 probe into Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who was accused of workplace misconduct. The allegations included using a racial slur and sexual harassment.

Former employees and lawmakers have continued to call for the findings from Beth Wilkinson's investigation and alleged workplace misconduct to be released. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) echoed the request in their latest letter to the commissioner.

The investigation was brought on after the Post reported in 2020 that female employees of the team experienced sexual harassment. As part of that report, Washington cheerleaders said they had been secretly videotaped while getting undressed. (They later reached a settlement with the team.)

More NFL Coverage: