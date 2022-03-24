Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Keenan Allen, Jimmy Butler and New York Baseball Frees Kyrie on Today’s SI Feed
Keenan Allen, Jimmy Butler and New York Baseball Frees Kyrie on Today’s SI Feed

Davante Adams Comments on Leaving Packers, Aaron Rodgers for Raiders

During his introductory press conference with the Raiders on Tuesday, wide receiver Davante Adams addressed leaving the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. 

“It was really an idea up until it was done,” he said, per WBay Action 2 News. “Me playing in Green Bay, a great situation, having the greatest quarterback to play the game, that’s a dream in itself.”

It certainly worked out for Adams, who signed to the Raiders on a new contract worth $141.25 million over five years. The star wideout was traded from Green Bay for two picks in the 2022 draft. 

“I’ll never take away anything from what Green Bay gave me, what Aaron gave me. It was an amazing opportunity to work over there and do what I did for almost a decade,” he said. “Things change sometimes.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The deal came just a couple of weeks after Rodgers announced that he was returning to the Packers. The four-time MVP was never shy about his desire for Green Bay to keep Adams, someone Rodgers referred to as the best teammate he’s ever had, but now he’ll have to watch Derek Carr throw darts to his favorite target. 

Adams grew up a Raiders fan and played with Carr when the two were at Fresno State. Carr heavily recruited Adams and that, along with the massive contract, was enough to lure him away from one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven  

Breaking
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

YOU MAY LIKE

the-office
Play
Extra Mustard

Celebrating Anniversary of ‘The Office’ Debut by Remembering Its Top Sports Moments

With ‘The Office’ turning 17 years old, here are iconic sports moments from the show.

By Jimmy Traina
gavel, court
MLB

Jonah Keri Sentenced to 21 Months for Domestic Assault

The baseball journalist will be in prison after being convicted of domestic assault against his ex-wife.

By Mike McDaniel
kaitlyn-saunders-introducing
Play
More Sports

11-Year-Old Kaitlyn Saunders Lifts Spirits With Her Figure Skating Performances

Get to know the “The Skate Kid,” the young Black girl who inspired many around the country with her touching tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

By Senita Brooks
A soccer ball on a soccer field.
Soccer

Boris Johnson Says Ukraine Should Be Given Euro 2028 Bid

The UK Prime Minister has an idea to show support to Ukraine amid this crisis.

By Daniel Chavkin
Warriors forward Draymond Green speaks to the media following a game against the Pacers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Would Miss Game to See LeBron Break Scoring Record

The Warriors forward would skip a game to see LeBron become the league’s leading scorer.

By Mike McDaniel
trea turner
Play
Fantasy

Juan Soto, Trea Turner Go 1-2 in SI's Experts Mock Draft

Twelve of the top fantasy baseball gurus share their draft strategy and analyze the picks.

By Jennifer Piacenti
University of Michigan logo
College

Michigan Settles Students’ Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

As part of the deal, the university will create and pay for a multidisciplinary standing committee designed to protect the school from sexual abuse.

By Associated Press
South Carolina players celebrate during a win
Play
College Basketball

Repicking Our Women’s Sweet 16 Brackets

After some surprising upsets, are we changing our predictions?

By SI Staff