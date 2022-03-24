During his introductory press conference with the Raiders on Tuesday, wide receiver Davante Adams addressed leaving the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

“It was really an idea up until it was done,” he said, per WBay Action 2 News. “Me playing in Green Bay, a great situation, having the greatest quarterback to play the game, that’s a dream in itself.”

It certainly worked out for Adams, who signed to the Raiders on a new contract worth $141.25 million over five years. The star wideout was traded from Green Bay for two picks in the 2022 draft.

“I’ll never take away anything from what Green Bay gave me, what Aaron gave me. It was an amazing opportunity to work over there and do what I did for almost a decade,” he said. “Things change sometimes.”

The deal came just a couple of weeks after Rodgers announced that he was returning to the Packers. The four-time MVP was never shy about his desire for Green Bay to keep Adams, someone Rodgers referred to as the best teammate he’s ever had, but now he’ll have to watch Derek Carr throw darts to his favorite target.

Adams grew up a Raiders fan and played with Carr when the two were at Fresno State. Carr heavily recruited Adams and that, along with the massive contract, was enough to lure him away from one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.



