While Tyreek Hill was giving his introductory press conference with the Dolphins on Thursday, it was revealed that the star speedster was almost dealt to the Jets until Miami swooped in.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters that a deal was first being worked on between the Chiefs and Jets, but then the Dolphins came in with an offer, and Hill decided he wanted to join Miami. But while Rosenhaus claims the Jets were nearing a deal, Hill didn’t make it sound like he was seriously considering New York.

“How close was I? Who? The Jets?” Hill asked. “Nah man, look man … I don’t even want to get into all that. I knew I was gonna pick Miami no matter what.”

After extension talks with the Chiefs fell through, Hill was traded to the Dolphins for five draft picks. The 28-year-old also signed a deal that made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history with the contract worth $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed over four years.

New York offered Kansas City the No. 35, No. 38 and No. 69 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Jets would have also gotten back the No. 103 pick in the draft along with Hill if the Chiefs accepted the deal.

Kansas City would have selected New York’s offer, per ESPN, but Hill chose Miami. Despite not having a no-trade clause, Hill was able to choose his new team because a contract extension was part of the negotiation, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Hill trains in Miami and during his presser he explained how important it was for him to return there full time. In the end, the Dolphins swung big and came up big.

