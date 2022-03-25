Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Deshaun Watson Says Signing $230M Contract Was Not Behind His Decision to Join Browns

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

The Browns introduced Deshaun Watson for the first time Friday after acquiring the quarterback in a blockbuster trade a week ago.

Cleveland’s risky decision to take a chance on Watson as he faces 22 active civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment was met with added criticism after the club agreed to ink him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million upon signing. 

Watson claimed during his press conference that the money did not influence his choice to waive his no-trade clause for the Browns. The club was reportedly dismissed as a possible destination in the days leading up to the move. 

“It had nothing to do with the contract. I didn’t know about the contract until I told my agent that I wanted to come and be a Cleveland Brown,” he said. “That was secondary; that was after the fact that we spoke on the phone with [general manager] AB [Andrew Berry] and Kevin [Stefanski] and the Haslam family, so that had nothing to do with me choosing the Cleveland Browns.”

He then explained what made the Browns the team he ultimately wanted to play for, saying his initial pivot “wasn’t necessarily a turndown.”

“I think the media was kind of rushing me to make a decision and I wasn’t comfortable making that right decision, and so the news get out and things like that,” Watson said. “For me, I knew that Cleveland was the best situation from a football standpoint and just for a community and family atmosphere and these guys mentioned it before once I got to meet these guys. … It was just that connection, that we just had that bond, and I knew that this was the perfect situation for me to have a fresh start, go win some Super Bowls and move forward and build this community as what we want to build it as.”

Though Watson downplayed the contract, the specifics of the deal are significant considering it set an NFL record for the most guaranteed money given to a player. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The contract also stands to notably benefit Watson in the event of a league-imposed suspension. Should the 26-year-old miss any games in 2022, he would lose $55,556 per game from his $1.035 million base salary, and not his $44.965 million signing bonus. His base salary increases to $46 million in each of the next four years.

Berry addressed the response to the contract and explained why the team gave Watson such a large contract despite his outstanding lawsuits.

“We certainly understand the optics of it. I think for us, after we got comfortable with Deshaun, the contract was really a football decision. The things that were important to us from a club perspective were to have Deshaun under contract for another year and to have it structured in a manner that would allow us maximum flexibility to execute the rest of our offseason plan, and that’s specifically true as we really kind of facilitate the next steps with Baker [Mayfield] and Baker’s contracts on our cap. I think probably the other thing to mention is that structure is very similar to a lot of the larger player contracts that we already have on the books.”

When challenged further about the decision to give Watson a new contract if the QB was already adamant about coming to the team, Berry reiterated that “getting an additional year of control was very important for us.” Watson’s contract is set to expire at the end of his age-31 season.

Off the field, Watson will continue the legal process which he stated his desire to see through during Friday’s presser. He arrived in Cleveland a day after a grand jury in Brazoria County in Texas decided not to charge him for a criminal complaint filed against him for sexual assault and harassment. Earlier this month, a grand jury in Harris County returned nine “no” bills on criminal charges

The 22 active civil lawsuits he still faces detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions, ranging from the quarterback’s refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” On Friday he denied assaulting or disrespecting any woman.

The Browns have continued to face backlash in the aftermath of the trade. The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issued a statement of support to those impacted by the move over the weekend. As of Friday morning, the agency saw a 152% increase on their hotline since the announcement and received more than 1,800 donations, raising more than $88,000 in response to the news.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Someone holding a sign that says "Human Rights Are Not Up For Debate."
More Sports

Utah Bans Transgender Athletes in Girls Sports Despite Veto

State lawmakers voted to override the governor’s veto of the legislation.

By Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving. When and where he’s going is still to be determined.
NFL

Report: Baker Mayfield’s Contract Holding Up Potential Trade

The quarterback is set to earn less than $19 million in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
Kelly Stafford celebrates in confetti after the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Kelly Stafford Opens Up on Aftermath of Super Bowl Parade Incident

The wife of the Rams quarterback was adamant her husband knows his reaction wasn't the best.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jimmy Haslam
Extra Mustard

Browns Owner Says ‘Adult’ QB Comment ‘Not True’

Jimmy Haslam told reporters on Friday that Cleveland thinks highly of Baker Mayfield.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 23, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Open Floor: Jimmy Butler’s Two-Front War

Things get heated in Miami between Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem.

By John Gonzalez
Watson and Browns
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Denies Assaulting, Disrespecting Any Woman

The Browns’ quarterback faces 22 active civil lawsuits that include graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Madeline Coleman
Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (center) and forward AJ Griffin (right) reacts after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.
Play
NCAA Betting

Elite Eight Best Bet: Don’t Bet Against Coach K

A best bet and and analysis for Saturday’s West Region Elite Eight battle between No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Arkansas. Duke is a four-point favorite.

By Frankie Taddeo
Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) and guard Au’Diese Toney (5) and guard Davonte Davis (4) react after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. The Arkansas Razorbacks won 74-68.
Play
NCAA Betting

Elite Eight Against the Spread Bets, Odds: Arkansas vs. Duke

Against the spread bets for Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup between No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Arkansas in the West Region.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt