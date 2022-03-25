It has been nearly two weeks since Tom Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement to return to the Buccaneers. As the dust settles on Brady’s return to the NFL ranks, he has been recruiting free agents to come play in Tampa Bay, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Howe’s report on Brady comes after reports surfaced earlier on Thursday that quarterback and the Dolphins were working on a deal to bring the seven-time Super Bowl champion to Miami, according to Dale Arnold of the New England Sports Network.

Arnold, a Bruins’ host for NESN, was the first to report that Brady was taking his talents to Tampa Bay after playing his entire career up until that moment in New England.

On the Merloni and Fauria radio show on WEEI in Boston, the two shared the news from Arnold on air that Brady and Miami were “working on [a deal] to bring him to Miami ahead of the 2022 season.”

When Merloni and Fauri asked Arnold—who is a former employee at WEEI—could they share the news on air, Arnold stated that they could.

“They are working on it... but they might not get it done,” Arnold told them.

The 44-year-old returns to Tampa Bay after having one of his best statistical seasons of his NFL career. Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 yards along with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the team to a 13–4 regular season record.

After beating Philadelphia in the wild-card round, the Buccaneers fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams at home, 30–27, in the divisional round. Brady finished as the runner-up to Aaron Rodgers for the league MVP award, which he has won three times, last in 2017.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.