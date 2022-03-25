Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Watch: Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Entire Introductory Press Conference

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

The Browns formally introduced Deshaun Watson on Friday a week after acquiring the quarterback in a trade with the Texans.

Watson was flanked by Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski for the duration of the nearly 40-minute press conference held inside the team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Berry opened with a statement detailing the “five-month odyssey” Cleveland embarked on as it conducted a thorough investigation of the quarterback and the graphic allegations he faces for sexual assault and sexual harassment. 

The graphic accounts that allegedly occurred during massage therapy sessions range from the quarterback’s refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Berry said the organization understands that “this transaction has been very difficult for a lot of people, particularly women in our community” and “that in addition to the nature of all the allegations weighed heavily on all of us.” He also noted that the club was instructed by the organization’s lawyers to not to reach out to the 22 women with active civil lawsuits against Watson because it would be considered interfering with the criminal investigation. All but one of the criminal investigations were wrapped up before the Browns traded for Watson.

Friday’s presser came a day after a grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas declined to charge Watson for a criminal complaint alleging sexual assault and sexual harassment. It was the 10th count dismissed against Watson this month; a Harris County, Texas grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints on March 11. Watson’s civil depositions, which began on the same day the first grand jury convened, are still ongoing.

After Berry and Stefanski expressed their confidence in the quarterback and the team’s research, Watson began his remarks, thanking his new GM and coach, as well as Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, for the opportunity. He also shared his desire to “get out in the community” and “get back to that brand, that person I was” before the allegations.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watson was asked early on if he had a message for those who remain unconvinced that he is not who the accusations claim him to be. He responded, “I’m not naive to that. I know these allegations are very, very serious. I’ve never assaulted any woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman. … I was raised to be genuine and respect everyone and everything around me. I’ve always defended that and I will continue to stand on that.”

Watson also responded to a question about attending counseling in response to the allegations, to which he replied, “I don’t have a problem,” before adding “I’ve never done these things people are alleging. I want to show people who I really am.”

Watson spent the remainder of the time addressing his decision to join Cleveland, future off the field and his desire to clear his name going forward.

Berry concluded the press conference with one final vote of confidence for his new QB and what lies ahead. “We feel very confident in Deshaun the person, and we have a lot of faith in him. We believe as he gets into the community and the organization, he’s going to make a positive impact,” he said.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing, and he could still face suspension. For a recap of what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap, click here.

To watch Watson’s interview in its entirety, click here.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Malik Chavis (4) gestures after a defensive stop during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
College Football

Outback Bowl to Change Name to ‘Tampa Bay Bowl’

Outback had been the presenting sponsor of the event since 1996.

By Mike McDaniel
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54)
NFL

Ravens Reportedly Interested in All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

The eight-time Pro Bowler was recently released by Seattle after 10 seasons.

By Wilton Jackson
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia attack
Racing

Saudi Arabian GP Will Go on Despite Nearby Missile Attack

A spokesperson for the Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack with missiles.

By Madeline Coleman
Four baseballs sitting on the field.
Extra Mustard

Rachel Balkovec Shares Photo of Spring Training Injury

The Tampa Tarpons skipper will take some time off while she recovers.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (12) makes an interception against Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Cornerbacks

Cincinnati standout Ahmad Gardner appears to have tightened his grip on the CB1 spot, while Derek Stingley Jr. could turn around his draft stock at LSU's pro day.

By Kevin Hanson
Deshaun Watson
NFL

An Inside Look at the Deshaun Watson Cases

A bonus episode of the MMQB NFL Podcast, with Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times.

By John Gonzalez
Sep 7, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

The Cubs Are Better Than You Think

By Matt Martell
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry (left), new quarterback Deshaun Watson (center) and head coach Kevin Stefanski pose for a photo during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
NFL

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Chose the Browns

The QB addressed his decision to join Cleveland during his intro presser Friday.

By Jelani Scott