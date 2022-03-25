Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson Denies Assaulting Anyone During Browns Intro Press Conference
Deshaun Watson Denies Assaulting Anyone During Browns Intro Press Conference

Deshaun Watson Asked About Counseling in Browns‘ Presser: ‘I Don’t Have a Problem’

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

When the Browns introduced Deshaun Watson as their quarterback for the 2022 season in a news conference Friday, the three-time Pro Bowler got a flurry of questions from reporters.

During the news conference, Watson was asked whether he would attend counseling in light of the accounts of 22 massage therapists who described sexual assault and harassment by the quarterback.

“I don’t have a problem. … I don’t have an issue,” Watson said.

On Thursday, a grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, decided not to indict Watson. It came after a grand jury in Harris County returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson on March 11.

However, Watson still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that allege sexual harassment and sexual assault. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

Instead of settling the 22 active suits, he wants to fight to clear his name.

“I’ve never done these things people are alleging. I want to show people who I really am,” Watson said.

Browns general manger Andrew Berry acknowledged the complications the organization had encountered with Watson’s signing.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We as an organization know that this transaction has been very difficult for a lot of people, particularly women in our community,” Berry said. “… That in addition to the nature of all the allegations weighed heavily on all of us.”

In the wake of the trade, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center received more than 1,800 donations, raising over $88,000 in under one week as of Friday. Nearly a week ago, the agency released a statement saying that it “understand[s] the story surrounding Deshaun Watson joining the Cleveland Browns team is triggering for far too many of our friends and neighbors. For those who need additional support, please know Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is available to you 24/7/365.

“To the community we say, we see you. We hear your outrage. We feel it too. Every click. Every post and every tweet. Every donation sends a clear message.”

As Watson’s legal process continues and a wave of difficulty and discomfort builds in the Cleveland community, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was all in on his quarterback being ready to start a new chapter in his career.

“I think Deshaun is ready to make a positive impact on this community,” Stefanki said. “I’m looking forward to this community getting to know Deshaun. He knows this is difficult and he’s sensitive to victims of sexual misconduct.”

When Watson was asked whether he had any regrets throughout this process, he shared that he did not.

“The things that came up caught me by surprise, like I said, because I didn't do the things people are alleging,” Watson said.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing, and he could still face suspension. Here’s a recap of what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

