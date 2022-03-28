Skip to main content
Will Smith, Chris Rock, LeBron James and Josh Allen on Today's SI Feed
Detroit Selected As Host City for 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit has been selected to host the 2024 NFL draft, the league and the Lions announced in a press release Monday. 

A video featuring Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders was also released to commemorate the first time that Detroit will host the draft.

The official announcement was made at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. on Monday. The event will be held at the area around Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit. Hart Plaza will serve as the event site for the draft itself. 

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

The news just comes four days after the NFL announced that Kansas City would host the 2023 NFL draft. The 2022 draft is exactly a month away and will be held in Las Vegas. It begins on April 28. 

More NFL Coverage:

How the Colts and Falcons Negotiated the Matt Ryan Trade
The Math Behind the Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill Trades
One Man Knows What Tom Brady Is Going Through
• All Lions: Jaguars Coach Gives Hope Lions Could Land Aidan Hutchinson

For more Lions coverage, check out All Lions

Detroit Lions
