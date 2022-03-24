Kansas City will host the NFL draft for the first time in 2023, the NFL announced Thursday.

The draft will begin on April 27, 2023.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a press release. “Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks.”

The event will take place in downtown Kansas City near the famous Union Station and National World War I Museum.

Kansas City has been in the NFL spotlight ever since Patrick Mahomes landed there in 2017. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 and made a consecutive appearance in 2021.

This 2022 NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas. It kicks off on April 28.

