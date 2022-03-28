Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that he has not reached out to teams looking to trade running back Saquon Barkley while at the annual NFL meeting in West Palm Beach, Fla. However, he did say he has received calls from teams interested and will listen.

Schoen also took the time to clarify comments that he made at the NFL combine where he said he’s “open to anything” regarding a potential trade. The New York executive wanted to be clear that he would listen to any offer for any player, but that doesn’t mean he’d take it.

“That was taken a little bit out of context at the combine,” he said, per ESPN. “I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley. Everybody ran with that from the combine. I said I would listen if people called on any players. It would be irresponsible if I didn’t. That doesn’t mean I’m going to do every deal. So I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley.

“I’ve got calls about a few of our players,” Schoen continued. “He’s one where a couple teams have reached out. But I’m not shopping Saquon Barkley.”

Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, broke into the league with all the makings of a future star tailback, but has struggled in recent seasons due to injuries. He tallied over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie year, but dealt with a high ankle sprain in 2019, tore his ACL the following year and was dealing with an ankle injury this past season.

He appeared in 13 games in 2021 where he rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns on one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Nevertheless, he’s the biggest name on a team looking to rebuild its way back to the postseason. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016.

After his comments at the combine caught fire, Schoen said he immediately reached out to Barkley.

“I reached out to him immediately after all that happened,” Schoen said. “Again, it would be irresponsible for the team if a team calls—I think 31 other GMs would say the same thing—if somebody is going to call and offer you something ridiculous, you’re going to listen. It doesn’t mean you’re going to make a deal or say yes to it.”

The first-year general manager has a tall task ahead of him in New York, but it sounds like Barkley will be there to help him see it through.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Giants coverage, go to Giants Country