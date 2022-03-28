Lions Selected to Appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022

HBO and NFL Films have made their selection for the 2022 installment of Hard Knocks.

The Lions were tabbed Monday as latest franchise to be featured in the reality series. They’re the 15th NFL team to appear on the show. The Cowboys made their third appearance on the show last year, and the Rams and Bengals have done it twice each.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world,” Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement Monday.

The Lions were one of several teams under consideration for the series in 2022, but they were one of three teams that could not turn down an invitation based on NFL rules. The other two teams that could not turn down an invitation were the Panthers and the Jets.

Detroit posted a 3-13-1 record last season, the first year under coach Dan Campbell.

More NFL Coverage:

• How the Colts and Falcons Negotiated the Matt Ryan Trade

• The Math Behind the Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill Trades

• One Man Knows What Tom Brady Is Going Through

• All Lions: Jaguars Coach Gives Hope Lions Could Land Aidan Hutchinson

For more Lions coverage, check out All Lions.