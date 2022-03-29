Arrowhead Stadium and the state of Missouri have been the home of the Chiefs for the last 49 years. But change could be on the horizon.

While at the NFL’s annual league meeting in Florida Tuesday, team president Mark Donovan said the franchise has considered new stadium options in the state of Kansas, per The Ringer’s Kevin Clark. He said developers from Kansas have brought forward several options for a new stadium.

“Pretty consistently, we get inquiries from the state of Kansas, [that] if you’re going to make a change, what if you brought the stadium here?” Donovan said at the annual meeting, according to Sports Business Journal. “So we’re looking at that as well.”

The team's lease at Arrowhead expires in 2031 but Donovan didn't rule out the possibility of either renovating Arrowhead or even building a new stadium on site. However, that scenario would be made easier if the Royals left nearby Kauffman Stadium for downtown Kansas City.

Local fans in Kansas City would be devastated if its football franchise, featuring one of the premiere teams in the NFL, crossed state lines. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Arrowhead Stadium.

