Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed
Source: Both Teams in Playoff Games Will Have a Chance to Get the Ball in Overtime

The NFL has passed an NFL overtime proposal that now guarantees both teams will get possession of the ball at least once, a source told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. 

The rule will only apply to playoff games.  

The final vote was 29–3, and the deal was in danger of being tabled until a compromise was reached so that the change was only made to the postseason. Regular season overtime rules still apply in 2022. The three teams that voted against the change were the Dolphins, Bengals and Vikings, per Breer

Before the new rule, if a team got the ball first after the coin flip and scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the overtime period, that team would automatically win. 

Per NFL research, teams who won the coin toss have won 10 of the 11 playoff games since these rules have been enforced. NFL Network received a copy of the rule change from the NFL meeting in Florida.  

The news comes after one of the most controversial finishes in recent memory this past postseason. The Chiefs defeated the Bills via a walk-off touchdown in overtime after one of the most incredible games of the year. But Buffalo's star quarterback Josh Allen didn't get a chance to respond in overtime. The resounding disapproval of the rule gained traction and now both teams in a postseason overtime will get a chance to score. 

