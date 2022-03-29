Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed

Ravens Sign John Harbaugh to a Three-Year Extension Through 2025

The Ravens announced Tuesday that the team has signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025. Harbaugh was entering the last season of his previous deal. 

Harbaugh is the third-longest tenured coach with one team currently in the NFL, behind only New England’s Bill Belichick and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Harbaugh was hired by Baltimore in 2008 and has compiled a 137–88 record with the franchise ever since. 

The highlight of his career came after the 2012 season when the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers—the team coached by his twin brother, Jim Harbaugh. It’s his lone Super Bowl appearance with Baltimore, but the squad has consistently been in the playoff mix. 

He’s 11–8 in the playoffs with nine playoff berths in total. The Ravens have won the AFC North four times under the 59-year-old and he was even named the AP Coach of the Year in 2019. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Baltimore was Harbaugh’s first-ever head coaching job in the NFL and with the way things are looking, he’ll be there for the foreseeable future. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country 

Breaking
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

YOU MAY LIKE

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
NFL

Browns GM Uncertain on Baker Mayfield Trade Timetable

Andrew Berry does not want to “rush” a trade until it is the right one for the organization.

By Madison Williams
Tyreek Hill taunts Bills defender with the peace sign.
Play
NFL

NFL Exec Says Refs Missed a Taunting Flag on Hill in Playoffs

He’s thrown up the peace sign several times on his way to the end zone, but has never been flagged for it.

By Joseph Salvador
josh-allen-bills-lose-overtime
Play
NFL

The NFL’s New Overtime Rules Lack Creativity

OT should bring out the best in the sport, but instead the league settled for a quick way to quiet its critics.

By Conor Orr
Tina Tintor memorial after deadly crash with former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
NFL

Witness to Deadly Henry Ruggs III Crash Details Harrowing Rescue Attempt

Tony Rodriguez recounted the ordeal as he and a friend tried to save Tina Tintor and her dog from the fiery wreck.

By Daniela Perez
An overhead shot of the NFL logo on the field.
Play
NFL

Source: The Three Teams that Voted ’No’ on NFL’s Latest OT Proposal

Not every franchise was in favor of the NFL’s new overtime format.

By Zach Koons
Jabrill Peppers talking to reporters while with the Giants.
Play
NFL

Report: Jabrill Peppers to Sign With Patriots on One-Year Deal

He tore his ACL while playing for the Giants in 2021 and missed the rest of the season.

By Joseph Salvador
tiffany-greene-100-influential
Media

Tiffany Greene Calls It Like She Sees It

ESPN’s do-everything announcer and HBCU football mainstay is a pitch-perfect voice for the time.

By Andrew Lawrence
Dolph Ziggler raising the NXT championship
Play
Wrestling

Dolph Ziggler Doesn’t Want to Be a Transitional Champion

Though it seems like his role is to elevate Bron Breakker on Saturday, the WWE veteran is making the most of this unlikely opportunity.

By Justin Barrasso