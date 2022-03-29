The Ravens announced Tuesday that the team has signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025. Harbaugh was entering the last season of his previous deal.

Harbaugh is the third-longest tenured coach with one team currently in the NFL, behind only New England’s Bill Belichick and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Harbaugh was hired by Baltimore in 2008 and has compiled a 137–88 record with the franchise ever since.

The highlight of his career came after the 2012 season when the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers—the team coached by his twin brother, Jim Harbaugh. It’s his lone Super Bowl appearance with Baltimore, but the squad has consistently been in the playoff mix.

He’s 11–8 in the playoffs with nine playoff berths in total. The Ravens have won the AFC North four times under the 59-year-old and he was even named the AP Coach of the Year in 2019.

Baltimore was Harbaugh’s first-ever head coaching job in the NFL and with the way things are looking, he’ll be there for the foreseeable future.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country